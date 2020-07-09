Falck USA National Emergency Medical Services Selects Medline to Drive Operational Efficiencies

Falck USA operates across eight states, including Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Oregon, Washington, and the District of Columbia. Having the right products when and where EMS providers need them can be matter of life or death. That is why locations across the country will be able to receive products within a 24-hour delivery period through Medline's 45 distribution centers.

"EMS is no stranger to the increasing pressure to reduce costs while improving outcomes. Inventory management presents a unique challenge and Medline teams are well positioned to partner with Falck teams to uncover greater results," says Rhonda Baliff, Medline EMS division sales manager.

Protecting inventory levels during COVID-19

It was critical for Falk to keep its 4,000 EMS professionals safe when responding to calls throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As the country remained unsure of just how many cases there would be, the company remained focused on conserving inventory levels for essential personal protective equipment (PPE), such as N95 masks, surgical masks and protective gowns.

"We are just one of thousands of healthcare organizations trying to keep up with inventory levels during COVID-19, but our relationship with Medline has truly been a partnership so far," says Steve Taylor, head of procurement, Falck USA. "What we know about the infectious disease continues to change daily, but the team at Medline continues to maintain an open line of communication by sending us alerts as soon as certain products became available. We look forward to watching how this partnership evolves."

Gaining business momentum in the EMS space

EMS agencies play a critical role in healthcare, public safety and emergency management, and face critical operational challenges like other healthcare sectors. With the ability to serve the continuum of care, Medline saw a unique opportunity to launch an EMS division in 2017 to provide solutions that could help improve outcomes. After launching this division with only five specialists, this sector will now receive greater in-person support through Medline's 300 post-acute care reps.

Learn more about how Medline is servicing the EMS space at https://www.medline.com/pages/who-we-serve/ems/.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 26,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

