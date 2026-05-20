Medline expands animal health portfolio with spay/neuter surgical packs

Ready-to-use packs help reduce prep time and improve inventory management, allowing organizations to focus more on patient care

NORTHFIELD, Ill., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline (Nasdaq: MDLN) announced the availability of custom spay/neuter surgical packs designed to help animal shelters and humane societies, high-volume spay and neuter clinics, and veterinary practices streamline procedures, reduce staff burden and help enhance access to spay and neuter programs.

Spay and neuter programs are essential in pet care. Medline is helping expand access with custom surgical packs that reduce prep time, improve efficiency and help clinics and shelters care for more pets.

Millions of pets are spayed and neutered annually in the United States, and organized surgery packs can group essential, sterile instruments for immediate use, just as they do for human procedures. This enables staff to move more quickly between patients, similar to human procedures.

Medline is the nation's leading kitting provider and developed these packs for Medline's animal health business. The packs consolidate commonly used surgical supplies into a single, ready‑to‑use solution that is designed to simplify procedure set up and increase turnover efficiency.

"Every veterinary practice operates differently, and efficiency matters," said Yogesh Wadhera, group general manager for Medline's sterile procedure tray division. "Medline's spay/neuter packs represent our commitment to extending our sterile procedure tray capabilities into the animal health market, responding directly to customer unmet needs."

The Pensacola Humane Society, a no‑kill shelter serving Florida's Gulf Coast, recently implemented Medline's custom spay/neuter packs as part of its efforts to scale its surgical program after a period of organizational restructuring. Spay/neuter procedures represent the majority of the shelter's surgical caseload.

"Spay and neuter is central to our mission," said Blake White, CEO of the Pensacola Humane Society. "When we restarted surgeries, we needed a more efficient approach. Using Medline's customized surgical packs helped us save valuable staff time, simplify our process and ultimately increase the number of procedures we could perform for our community."

Implementation of the packs also assisted the shelter's efforts to reduce length of stay for pets at the facility, supporting the organization's broader goal of helping more animals move quickly into permanent homes.

To learn more about Medline's animal health solutions and custom spay/neuter packs, visit https://www.medline.com/about-us/who-we-serve/animal-health/.

About Medline

Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., the company employs more than 45,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit www.medline.com.

Unless otherwise indicated, all figures are as of December 31, 2025

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SOURCE Medline