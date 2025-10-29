Falcon Finance and Backed Pioneer Onchain Yield from Tokenized Stocks

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Finance, the first universal collateralization infrastructure powering onchain liquidity and yield, has announced that it has partnered with Backed to integrate xStocks into Falcon's collateral framework. This marks the first real-world equity integration that turns tokenized stocks into productive, yield-bearing assets within DeFi.

The introduction of Backed's compliant tokenized equities allows Falcon Finance users to mint USDf using xSTOCKs. Assets supported by Falcon as part of the Backed integration include TSLAx, NVDAx, MSTRx, SPYx, and CRCLx.

Unlike synthetic instruments or CFDs, xStocks are fully backed by the corresponding underlying equities held with regulated custodians. They provide direct economic exposure to the real stocks while remaining freely transferable as ERC-20 and SPL tokens.

The collaboration with Backed expands the range of collateral assets supported by Falcon. As a result, users can mint USDf, Falcon's overcollateralized synthetic dollar, using popular tokenized equities. This provision allows DeFi users to borrow against xStockss without the need to utilize crypto collateral.

Falcon users that elect to utilize real-world assets can combine their low volatility with DeFi's liquidity and composability. xStocks trade freely, while Chainlink oracles track the price of the underlying assets and corporate actions, ensuring transparent and accurate valuation across all market conditions.

Andrei Grachev, Founding Partner at Falcon Finance said: "This partnership extends DeFi's reach into the traditional financial economy. With xStocks, users can keep exposure to companies like Tesla or Nvidia while unlocking stable, yield-bearing liquidity. It's a major step toward bridging traditional and onchain finance, and strengthens Falcon's position as a universal collateralization platform."

David Henderson, Head of Growth at Backed Finance, added: "With xStocks, we're not just bringing traditional finance into blockchain rails, we're building something new. The integration with Falcon Finance shows what's possible when you build for accessibility and composability, with tokenized equities evolving beyond storages of value, into building blocks for the new economy."

The partnership represents a breakthrough in connecting regulated financial instruments with open DeFi infrastructure, building a compliant bridge between Wall Street and decentralized finance.

Falcon Finance's synthetic dollar, USDf, has grown to over $2.1 billion in supply, backed by more than $2.25 billion in reserves as of the latest attestation cycle. Reserves are verified weekly by HT Digital and undergo quarterly ISAE 3000 assurance audits for full transparency.

Tokenized real-world assets are one of the fastest-growing onchain verticals, but the majority of their $12B in value remains passive instruments. Falcon and Backed's collaboration represents a milestone that transforms tokenized equities into productive collateral, bridging compliant TradFi products with DeFi's open liquidity and transparency.

About Backed

Founded in 2021, Backed is a Swiss-based issuer of permissionless tokens tracking the value of publicly listed equities and ETFs. Its flagship product line, xStocks, provides compliant, 1:1-backed tokenized equities available across multiple blockchain ecosystems. https://backed.fi

About Falcon Finance

Falcon Finance is building a universal collateral infrastructure that turns any liquid asset, including digital assets, currency-backed tokens, and tokenized real-world assets, into USD-pegged onchain liquidity.

By bridging onchain and offchain financial systems, Falcon gives institutions, protocols, and capital allocators a simple way to unlock stable and yield-generating liquidity from the assets they already hold. Learn more: https://falcon.finance.

