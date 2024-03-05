Falcon Group becomes the first System Integrator for OTTO Motors in the Middle East

Global leader in autonomous materials handling technology expands footprint into growing region with appointment of leading local engineering company as first point of contact for supply and support

DUBAI, UAE, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that it has named the Falcon Group of Companies as the first system integrator for OTTO Motors in the Middle East region.

Prabhu Badrinathen, CEO of the Falcon Group of Companies, which is the first system integrator for OTTO Motors in the Middle East region.

Headquartered in Dubai, Falcon Group is a precision engineering company for a broad client base spread across oil & gas, power, automotive, aerospace, hospitality, and entertainment. Comprising four verticals, the company offers a one-stop solution to all its customers. Falcon is a silver-level system integrator and software system integrator in the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™ and was recognized in 2023 as the system integrator of the year for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The industrial division of Rockwell Automation's recent acquisition, Clearpath Robotics Inc., OTTO Motors is a global leader in autonomous technology for material handling inside manufacturing and warehouse facilities. With over five million hours of production experience, OTTO autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are trusted in mission-critical operations for some of the world's most recognized brands within the automotive, consumer goods, food and beverage, and other industrial manufacturing facilities.

Wael Radwan, country sales director, Middle East, Rockwell Automation, said: "The appointment of the Falcon Group is a big step in our widening expansion and support within the region. With significant investment in autonomous operations and dark factory concepts taking place in many countries, there are multiple greenfield sites starting with blank slates and brownfield locations undergoing improvements that can really leverage the extensive capabilities that AMR technologies will deliver.

"As part of our comprehensive digitalized solutions offering, we are expanding end-user agility beyond machines and lines, and spreading it across their entire operational real-estate," Radwan said.

Prabhu Badrinathen, CEO of the Falcon Group of companies, said: "We have first-hand experience of what Rockwell Automation's impressive solutions can offer. With our existing capabilities, coupled with our depth of knowledge and connections within this region, we are eager to share these successes to help other companies advance on their own digital journeys, unlock the best possible efficiencies, get operational far quicker, and get to market faster. As we always believe, together we grow."

