FalconX and SignalPlus: a Partnership Built for Crypto Options Traders

SINGAPORE, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce a strategic partnership between FalconX, the world's largest institutional digital asset prime broker and the first CFTC-registered swap dealer, and SignalPlus, an industry-leading crypto options OEMS (Order and Execution Management System) & PMS (Portfolio Management System) platform.

This partnership creates a unified trading experience. It enables FalconX's clients to utilize and access SignalPlus' crypto options data and risk management tools within FalconX's 360 platform and account credentials.

Both FalconX and SignalPlus recognize the immense potential of crypto options and view it as a key growth opportunity. This shared conviction has led to the creation of this strategic partnership, aimed at empowering clients to capitalize on this dynamic and evolving crypto options opportunity.

"We are pleased to announce our collaboration with SignalPlus, allowing institutional investors to optimize their trading strategies," said Vivek Chauhan, Principal Product Manager of FalconX. "With this partnership, we hope to drive crypto adoption by providing a seamless and superior trading experience."

"We are thrilled to join forces with FalconX, opening the door to seamless trading across the crypto options market," said Chris Yu, CEO of SignalPlus. "Through our collaboration, we bolster further our commitment to delivering accessible, top-notch quality execution and risk management in crypto for all traders."

About FalconX

FalconX is a leading digital assets prime brokerage for the world's top institutions and the first CFTC-registered cryptocurrency swap dealer. We provide the most comprehensive access to global digital asset liquidity. Our 24/7 dedicated team for account, operational and trading needs enables investors to navigate markets around the clock.

The company is backed by investors including Accel, Adams Street Partners, Altimeter Capital, American Express Ventures, B Capital, GIC, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Thoma Bravo, Tiger Global Management and Wellington Management. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Hong Kong, Bengaluru, Singapore and Valletta. For more information visit falconx.io or follow FalconX on X and LinkedIn .

About SignalPlus

SignalPlus is a venture-backed technology company building institutional-grade trading software focusing on digital assets. Our flagship crypto options dashboard offers a full suite of pricing, analytics, and execution algos with multi-vendor and DMA access, perfect for high-touch trading strategies with a zero-cost commitment. Furthermore, a powerful automation suite of pricing and volatility hedging tools is available to jump-start and scale a market-making operation right from its inception. SignalPlus's mission is to democratize crypto trading access for all, offering quality without compromise regardless of your background.

