SignalPlus Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 and SOC 2 Certifications, Also Earns A+ Security Rating

SINGAPORE, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when security in cryptocurrency trading is increasingly becoming the focal point for investors, the crypto options trading tool, SignalPlus, has reaffirmed its leading position in the industry. SignalPlus has recently been honored with the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001 certification and the information-centric SOC 2 certification. These certifications are highly authoritative in the fintech security domain, indicating that SignalPlus has reached an advanced international level in information security management and data protection.

SignalPlus: Setting the Gold Standard in Web3 Security
In addition, to further demonstrate its commitment to user security, SignalPlus has undertaken a comprehensive Penetration Test over the past year. By undergoing rigorous penetration testing conducted by third-party white-hat hackers, it successfully thwarted all security challenges and was awarded an A+ security rating by a leading security institution. This achievement not only testifies to SignalPlus's outstanding capability in safeguarding customer assets and information, but also underscores the relentless pursuit of excellence and continuous effort behind its achievements.

ISO/IEC 27001 is an internationally recognized standard that proves an organization is serious about protecting its data. Achieving this certification means the organization has met rigorous international standards in ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data.

SOC 2 is a certification specifically designed for service providers storing customer data in the cloud. It is widely recognized as a mark of excellence in data security and privacy, indicating the organization's commitment to protecting client information according to strict standards.

Through ongoing technological innovation and stringent security measures, SignalPlus ensures that the trading security of its users is always protected at the highest level amidst the rapidly changing market. Looking ahead, SignalPlus is committed to continuing its leadership, providing the safest and most reliable financial trading experience, allowing users to invest with confidence under any market conditions.

