FalconX Executes Over 30% of All BTC Creation Transactions for ETF Issuers on First Day of Trading

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconX, a leader at the intersection of digital assets and traditional finance successfully executed over 30% of total BTC creation purchases on behalf of ETF sponsors during the inaugural day of trading.

Executing over $230 million of the market's $720 million day one ETF creations, FalconX is proud to have been chosen as a Liquidity Partner for leading ETF sponsors.1

"We are delighted to be a platform of choice for ETF issuers and regulated market participants venturing into digital assets," said John Roglieri, Head of Capital Markets at FalconX. "We look forward to strengthening our foothold in the space and to continuously adding to our suite of new and innovative products aimed at strengthening and advancing the ETF ecosystem."

FalconX's principal liquidity and prime brokerage platform enables institutions to transact digital assets at scale, which powered the firm's 2.25x Y/Y growth while global exchange volumes fell -38% in 2023. Leveraging deep institutional expertise, and a commitment to security, accessibility, and regulatory compliance since its inception in 2018, FalconX is uniquely positioned to guide the industry through its initial steps toward widespread adoption of digital assets.

For more information about FalconX and its ETF business, please visit FalconX.io or contact [email protected].

1First-day inflow numbers for spot Bitcoin ETFs launched on January 10, 2023 calculated by Bloomberg Intelligence. Number subject to change based on the time lag for updates in public data reflecting creation/redemption activity.

About FalconX

FalconX is the largest digital assets prime brokerage for the world's leading institutions and the first CFTC registered cryptocurrency swap dealer. We provide the most comprehensive access to global digital asset liquidity. Our 24/7 dedicated team for account, operational and trading needs enables investors to navigate markets around the clock.

The company is backed by investors including Accel, Adams Street Partners, Altimeter Capital, American Express Ventures, B Capital, GIC, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Thoma Bravo, Tiger Global Management and Wellington Management. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Hong Kong, Bengaluru, Singapore and Valletta. For more information visit falconx.io or follow FalconX on X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE FalconX