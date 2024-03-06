FalconX Strengthens Derivatives Trading Business with Hire of Ravi Doshi

New Head of Markets Brings 17 Years of Options Trading Experience to the Institutional Digital Asset Prime Broker

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconX, a leading institutional digital asset prime broker and FalconX Bravo, the first cryptocurrency focused CFTC-registered swap dealer, announced today the appointment of Ravi Doshi as head of markets, supporting the strategic expansion of its derivatives trading business.

Ravi Doshi, Head of Markets

Based in New York, Doshi brings more than 17 years of spot and derivatives trading experience. He spent 12 years at Chicago Trading Company primarily in fixed income, currencies, and commodities, transitioning to digital assets in 2018. He joins FalconX from Genesis Trading, where he was the global head of trading. In these prior roles, Doshi was instrumental in building systematic trading strategies and managing global trading teams.

"FalconX had tremendous growth in 2023, with 10X volume increase in options trading, as well as doubling its institutional client base," said Raghu Yarlagadda, founder and CEO of FalconX . "As crypto becomes ingrained in the world's financial markets, Ravi's experience with risk management and trading across traditional and digital assets will strengthen our leadership position in crypto markets."

Doshi will be working to further scale FalconX's trading business while overseeing infrastructure and business development. "FalconX plays a pivotal role in providing best in class prime brokerage services in digital assets," Doshi said. "By making crypto markets more accessible to institutions, we can increase adoption of this technology, leading to a more open and inclusive financial system."

About FalconX

FalconX is a leading digital assets prime brokerage for the world's top institutions with FalconX Bravo, the first cryptocurrency focused CFTC-registered swap dealer. We provide the most comprehensive access to global digital asset liquidity. Our 24/7 dedicated team for account, operational and trading needs enables investors to navigate markets around the clock.

The company is backed by investors including Accel, Adams Street Partners, Altimeter Capital, American Express Ventures, B Capital, GIC, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Thoma Bravo, Tiger Global Management and Wellington Management. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, London, Hong Kong, Bengaluru, Singapore and Valletta. For more information visit falconx.io or follow FalconX on X and LinkedIn .

