Falfurrias Capital Partners-Backed ETech Adds Superior Controls Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Falfurrias Capital Partners, a Charlotte-based private equity firm focused on investing in growth-oriented, middle-market businesses, announced that portfolio company E-Technologies Group (ETech) has closed its acquisition of Superior Controls Inc.

Superior Controls, founded in 1993 and based in Seabrook, New Hampshire, is a leading provider of automation and control systems integration services to the life sciences industry. Superior Controls serves blue-chip biotech and pharmaceutical manufacturers across the U.S. with more than 135 engineers and other professionals, most in close proximity to the nation's life sciences hubs on the Eastern Seaboard and West Coast.

Superior Controls co-founder and president Rick Pierro will become president of ETech's life sciences solutions vertical, which will go to market under the Superior Controls name. Pierro will report to ETech CEO Ralph Carter and will also join the ETech board.

"Superior Controls is the largest pure-play provider of systems integration services to the life sciences market and represents another significant step in ETech's goal of building a national platform in the automation space," said Marc Oken, Chairman of Falfurrias Capital Partners. "We believe ETech's potential is significant given secular trends such as the rapid adoption of automation technology across industries and robust growth in the life sciences vertical, and we look forward to working with Ralph and Rick to leverage opportunities for organic and inorganic growth."

With the addition of Superior Controls, West Chester, Ohio-based ETech becomes one of the nation's leading providers of automation software and systems integration and engineering design services with more than 400 employees, including approximately 350 engineers and project professionals. ETech, acquired by Falfurrias Capital Partners in early 2018, made its first add-on investment in October 2018 with its acquisition of Glenmount Global Solutions. ETech now services customers across several attractive end markets, including life sciences, data centers, parcel, metals and consumer packaged goods, among others.

"The addition of Superior Controls significantly expands the breadth and depth of E-Technologies' engineering talent and capabilities as well as our ability to serve customers regardless of where they are located and whenever their needs arise," said Carter. "We are thrilled to welcome Rick and Superior Controls to the E-Technologies team."

"I'm proud of the leadership position Superior Controls has established in the life sciences market over the past 25 years and credit the entire team for the hard work that made it possible," said Pierro. "I'm excited to join Ralph and the E-Technologies team and believe Superior Controls will be able to provide even more value for our customers as part of the broader industrial automation platform we are building together."

About Superior Controls, Inc.

Since 1993, Superior Controls, Inc. has reliably delivered professionally executed automation and control systems integration services to leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies in 36 states and 15 countries. In addition to being seven-time certified by the Control System Integrators Association (CSIA), Superior Controls has passed over fifty quality management and validation audits and is a Rockwell Automation Solution Partner. With the 2017 addition of Banks Integration Group, a ten-year Rockwell Automation Solution Partner on the West Coast, the company works nationally with industry leaders such as Pfizer, Biogen, GE Healthcare, Genentech, Gilead and more. Superior Controls and Banks Integration Group have four engineering offices located in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Albany, New York, Vacaville, California and South San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.superiorcontrols.com.

About E-Technologies Group

ETech is a West Chester, Ohio-based provider of software and automation systems integration founded in 1993 by Steve Veldhuis and Doug Fagaly. The firm provides innovative high value engineering solutions to global manufacturing and logistics fulfillment customers. The firm specializes in automation, information systems, machine safety, machine and process modeling, and simulation across multiple industries utilizing current and emerging technologies. ETech propagates a partnering mentality with its customers, drives a best in class strategy amongst its vendors, and cultivates its high performance staff, whom is dedicated to delivery of measurable business results to meet or exceed customers' needs. To learn more, visit, www.etech-group.com.

About Falfurrias Capital Partners

Falfurrias Capital Partners is a Charlotte-based private equity investment firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America, Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America, and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm is focused on acquiring or investing in a diverse portfolio of growth-oriented middle-market companies. By leveraging the extensive strategic and operational experience and business relationships of the firm's principals, Falfurrias Capital Partners is positioned to be a value-added partner for both its portfolio companies and its limited partners. For more information, visit www.falfurriascapital.com.





SOURCE Falfurrias Capital Partners

Related Links

http://www.falfurriascapital.com

