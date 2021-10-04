Fall Back Into Your Fitness Routine At Planet Fitness

HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to join the Judgement Free Zone® for $1 down, then $10 a month (cancel anytime) from October 4 – 13*. Planet Fitness encourages everyone to stay active and healthy in a clean, safe and spacious environment. Find the nearest club or join online here.

"As we head into the final months of the year, it's important that we keep our mental and physical wellness top of mind," said Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer at Planet Fitness. "At Planet Fitness, we offer a welcoming environment for all fitness levels so you can safely and comfortably work out while working off the stress we've all experienced lately. Come check out one of our more than 2,100 locations and make your mental and physical health a priority this fall."

Planet Fitness' top priority continues to be keeping its members and employees safe with enhanced COVID-19 safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs, such as:

Touchless check-in via the free Planet Fitness App

A Crowd Meter on the Planet Fitness App that allows members to check club capacity in real-time before even leaving the house

Increased sanitization every 20 minutes to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas, with cleaning stations available for member use

Mask policies in accordance with local guidelines

In addition, the free Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 500 exercises right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club to you and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*U.S. locations only

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2021, Planet Fitness had more than 14.8 million members and 2,170 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®️. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.

