GAIN UNBEATABLE SAVINGS THIS SPRING WITH PLANET FITNESS' PERKSFEST

HAMPTON, N.H., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced today the return of PerksFest, a celebration of limited-time member-exclusive deals and discounts from top brands.

Today through March 13, members can unlock exclusive savings on top brands like Garmin, Gymshark and NOBULL through the PF App. PerksFest builds on year-round deals and discounts offered with a Planet Fitness membership, offering even greater savings from brands members love. Beyond these exciting offers, Planet Fitness' high-value, affordable memberships help members save money at every step of their fitness journey. Get access to these great savings and more by joining Planet Fitness online here.

"PerksFest demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing best-in-class value by making it easier than ever for our community to pursue their fitness goals and get stronger while enjoying significant savings on brands they love," said Justin Unger, Sr. Director of Partnerships at Planet Fitness. "In partnering with like-minded brands, we are proud to have helped members save approximately $9 million through our PF Perks in 2025 alone."

As part of the national PerksFest promotion, Planet Fitness members can access these exclusive offers through March 13*:

Amazfit: Save 20% off

Caraway: 15% off orders $250+

Factor: Up to $130 off & free breakfast for one year

Fitbod: 33% off monthly subscription

Garmin: Up to 30% off on select Garmin products

Gymshark: Extra 10% off everything

Headspace: 40% off annual plan with code in the PF App

HelloFresh: Free Zwilling Four Star Chef's Knife + 10 Free Meals

HEYDUDE: $15 off $75

NOBULL: 35% off gym shoes & apparel

Weight Watchers: Starting at $5/month!

Savings don't stop when the limited-time PerksFest ends. Planet Fitness offers ongoing PF Perks year-round with a wide range of name-brand partners and ensures members always have access to valuable discounts*, supporting their wellness journey.

To discover Planet Fitness Perks, download the PF App or visit planetfitness.com/pf-membership-perks. Members can also shop for Planet Fitness apparel, gear and more at shop.planetfitness.com.

*Restrictions apply, see individual offers for details

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.8 million members and 2,896 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia, and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. Approximately 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business owners.

