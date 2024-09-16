Fall Energy Bills to Include $55.17 California Climate Credit for PG&E Electric Customers

Sep 16, 2024, 18:00 ET
California's Cap-and-Trade Program Continues to Reduce the State's Reliance on Fossil Fuels and Benefit PG&E Customers
OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In October, millions of residential and eligible small business customers will receive the California Climate Credit on their Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) electric bill. Customers do not need to do anything to receive the credit.
Residential households with an active electric account will receive an electric credit of $55.17, the same amount they received in the spring. The twice-a-year electric credit was first delivered in April, in addition to an annual natural gas credit of $85.46 for residential customers with a natural gas account. Combined-use customers' total bill credits for 2024 is $195.80.
Eligible small business customers will receive the electric credit in October, bringing their total bill credits for 2024 to $110.34.
"This credit is a 'win-win' for our customers. The California Climate Credit helps reduce customers energy bills and our state's greenhouse gas emissions," said Vincent Davis, PG&E Senior Vice President, Customer Experience.
The California Climate Credit is part of the state's efforts to fight climate change and is distributed by PG&E to customers as directed by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). The California Climate Credit is a direct result of the state's nation-leading Cap-and-Trade Program that requires polluters to pay for climate pollution. The bill credit is designed to help utility customers during the transition to a more sustainable future.
In addition to the California Climate Credit, customers are encouraged to explore other ways to save energy, reduce costs on monthly bills, and contribute to building a sustainable future.
Income-eligible Assistance Programs
- California Alternate Rates for Energy: provides a monthly discount of 20% or more on gas and electricity bills.
- Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA): provides a monthly discount of 18% on electricity for households of three or more people.
- Energy Savings Assistance (ESA): provides energy-savings improvements at no charge.
- Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP): a federally funded assistance program overseen by the state that offers a one-time payment up to $1,000 on past due bills to help low-income households pay for heating or cooling in their homes.
Other programs include Medical Baseline, which offers a lower monthly rate for customers with certain medical conditions.
For more ways to manage your monthly bills and prepare your home for cooler temperatures visit: Save Energy & Money.
About PG&E
Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than sixteen million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news
SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company
