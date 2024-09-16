Fall Energy Bills to Include $55.17 California Climate Credit for PG&E Electric Customers

California's Cap-and-Trade Program Continues to Reduce the State's Reliance on Fossil Fuels and Benefit PG&E Customers

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In October, millions of residential and eligible small business customers will receive the California Climate Credit on their Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) electric bill. Customers do not need to do anything to receive the credit.

Residential households with an active electric account will receive an electric credit of $55.17, the same amount they received in the spring. The twice-a-year electric credit was first delivered in April, in addition to an annual natural gas credit of $85.46 for residential customers with a natural gas account. Combined-use customers' total bill credits for 2024 is $195.80

Eligible small business customers will receive the electric credit in October, bringing their total bill credits for 2024 to $110.34.

"This credit is a 'win-win' for our customers. The California Climate Credit helps reduce customers energy bills and our state's greenhouse gas emissions," said Vincent Davis, PG&E Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. 

The California Climate Credit is part of the state's efforts to fight climate change and is distributed by PG&E to customers as directed by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). The California Climate Credit is a direct result of the state's nation-leading Cap-and-Trade Program that requires polluters to pay for climate pollution. The bill credit is designed to help utility customers during the transition to a more sustainable future.  

In addition to the California Climate Credit, customers are encouraged to explore other ways to save energy, reduce costs on monthly bills, and contribute to building a sustainable future.

Income-eligible Assistance Programs

Other programs include Medical Baseline, which offers a lower monthly rate for customers with certain medical conditions.

For more ways to manage your monthly bills and prepare your home for cooler temperatures visit: Save Energy & Money

