More Bill Relief in 2026: PG&E Increases Bill Credit for REACH Program, Puts $50 Million Toward Helping Customers Catch Up on Late Energy Bills

Eligible Customers May Receive Up to $1,800 in Combined Bill Credits through REACH and Match My Payment Programs

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is committing $50 million in 2026 to help customers pay overdue energy bills through its Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help (REACH) and Match My Payment programs.

PG&E is expanding REACH benefits this year. Eligible customers can receive up to an $800 bill credit, an increase from up to $300 last year, if they have received a disconnection notice.

Match My Payment matches eligible customer payments dollar-for-dollar, up to $1,000. Payments must be at least $50 toward a past-due balance of $100 or more. Customers can receive multiple matches during the year. A disconnection notice is not required for customers to qualify.

REACH recipients are also prequalified for up to $1,000 on a past-due balance through Match My Payment, for a combined benefit of up to $1,800 while funds last.

Eligibility for both programs is based on federal income guidelines. For example, a family of four earning less than $128,600 may qualify for the Match My Payment program, which has higher income limits than the REACH program.

In 2025, the two programs provided approximately $23 million in assistance to over 64,000 customers.

"We receive heartfelt messages from our customers every day about how much these programs mean to them. These stories remind us of the real impact our programs have on the lives of our customers, and we are committed to continuing to make a difference," said Vincent Davis, Chief Customer Officer and Senior Vice President, Customer Experience.

Both programs are funded by PG&E and provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The company contracts with the nonprofit Dollar Energy Fund (DEF) to process customer applications.

Stabilizing Prices

PG&E's $50 million commitment comes after the company cut residential electric rates for customers who receive energy supply and delivery from PG&E by 5% January 1, 2026. This is the fourth electric rate decrease in two years, reinforcing the company's promise to stabilize energy costs for customers.

PG&E residential electric rates are 11% lower than in January 2024, or about $20 less on a typical residential monthly bill.

Other Income-eligible Assistance Programs

PG&E has other assistance programs to help income-eligible customers pay their energy bills:

Other programs include Medical Baseline, which offers a reduction on energy bills for customers who depend on power for certain medical needs. Visit pge.com/billhelp to learn more.

Additional Support Available

PG&E offers a variety of ways to save energy and reduce monthly bills. Customers are encouraged to:

Sign up for a free personal energy coach with the HomeIntel program

Enroll in the Budget Billing program

Get personalized recommendations for financial assistance, bill management programs and other resources by using an online Savings Finder tool

