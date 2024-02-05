Fall in Love with Fitness - Join Now Through February 16 for $1 Down and No Commitment

HAMPTON, N.H., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to get their hearts pumping in February with this limited-time offer. New members can join Planet Fitness from now through February 16 for just $1 down and no commitment*. Whether you're looking to kickstart your fitness journey or to get back into an exercise routine, Planet Fitness is the place to break a sweat, without breaking the bank, with this limited-time offer. Find the nearest club or join online here.

A consumer survey commissioned by Planet Fitness** revealed that Americans like working out with their significant others and provides a fun way to bond while holding them accountable to their fitness goals. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, Planet Fitness encourages members to grab a loved one, neighbor, or friend to try these partner exercises from Planet Fitness' National Lead Trainer, Teddy Savage:

Heart Happy Squats: Start by hopping your feet out to a wider stance and quickly lowering into a squat position. Once you reach your lowest point, return upward, adding that hop back to your starting stance. Repeat!

Valentine Lateral Lunges: Take a large step out to your left with your left foot. Bend your left knee and lower your body until your left thigh is parallel to the floor. Stand up straight, then repeat, this time stepping out to your right. Continue alternating sides with each rep.

Heart Racing Happy Feet: Bend at the knees and come down into a quarter squat position, keeping hips back and chest up. Pick up your feet as fast as you can, running in place.

Boundless Love Burpees: Stand with feet shoulders-width apart, weight in heels, arms at side. Push hips back, bend knees and lower body into a squat, then place hands on the floor directly in front of and just inside feet. Jump feet back to land on balls of feet in a plank position.

"February is a great time to focus on your heart in more ways than one, and Planet Fitness is here to support members and non-members alike on their fitness journeys," said Teddy Savage, National Lead Trainer at Planet Fitness. "Whether you're working out solo or with a partner, Planet Fitness offers a convenient, welcoming, Judgement Free environment where you can get those endorphins flowing and heart pumping no matter the exercise you choose."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts hundreds of on-demand digital exercises in your pocket – including workouts ranging from cardio, to yoga, to strength and more.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club to you and take advantage of this limited-time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*U.S. locations only

**Online survey conducted by Wired Research to 1,005 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, with a margin of error of +/- 2.2 percent.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2023, Planet Fitness had approximately 18.7 million members and 2,575 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent businessmen and women.

