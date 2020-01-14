Fall in Love with GODIVA’s 2020 Valentine’s Day Collection

This special collection, comprised of heart-shaped boxes filled with unique chocolate pieces, romances the history of chocolate, allowing GODIVA's fans to experience a taste of chocolate's beautiful evolution. Inspired by the fascinating and sensorial history of chocolate, from its origins to the present Valentine's Day, each piece incorporates a bit of history and the magical element of love.

Through culinary artistry, masterful chocolate innovation, and passionate creativity, GODIVA Chef Chocolatier, Jean Apostolou, created this limited-edition collection to celebrate how chocolate has solidified its place as the perfect Valentine's Day gift through the ages.

"Chocolate has a fascinating story to tell, from the discovery of cocoa in the Americas, its cultivation in Africa, and its mastery in Europe, where chocolatiers refined and perfected this exquisite gift from nature hundreds of years ago," says Chef Apostolou. "When I first envisioned this selection, I was inspired by these pivotal moments in chocolate's delicious history and set out to create a Valentine's Day collection that captures this beautiful journey."

The collection's charming and elegant packaging was designed by Olympia Le Tan, the contemporary brand known for its creation of original handbags and minaudières, a combination of embroidery and literature designs carried by some of the world's most famous stars. The whimsical, Parisian-inspired packaging of GODIVA's 2020 Valentine's Day Collection features hand drawn illustrations of iconic Valentine Day's symbols, like hearts, roses, doves and love notes, along with less traditional and more fantastical angels. It's a match made in heaven.

Inside the Olympia Le Tan packaging is where consumers will find the four new GODIVA chocolates, each representing important milestones in chocolate's journey.

GODIVA's 2020 Valentine's Day Collection

INTENSE GANACHE: To celebrate the start of chocolate's story with its discovery in the Americas, where it was believed to be a gift from the heavens, Chef Jean crafted a Mexican origin chocolate. It has authentic chocolate notes and a long-lasting taste to begin your romantic culinary journey.

Additional GODIVA Valentine's Day gift offerings include classic Gold Ballotin boxes, cherry cordials, fabric hearts, Valentine's Day teddy bar with foil hearts, G-Cube heart tins and more.

The GODIVA Valentine's Day collection is available for purchase nationwide in boutiques, cafés and online at GODIVA.com. Freshly made treats are made daily in GODIVA cafés and boutiques. GODIVA treats can also be found in the chocolate aisle of local grocery and retail stores nationwide. For more information on GODIVA's offerings, please visit GODIVA.com.

