Fall in Love with Yogurtland's Spin on Seasonal Flavors with Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Swirl

The Fan-Favorite FroYo Chain is Also Introducing the Online-Exclusive Dirt Cup

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogurtland, the leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, is kicking off fall celebrations with its Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Swirl, a treat that is created by combining Yogurtland's fan-favorite Pumpkin Pie and Cheesecake flavors. Yogurtland is also adding the online-exclusive Dirt Cup to its seasonal line-up, which is made with Dutch Chocolate Frozen Yogurt or Rich Chocolate Ice Cream and assorted toppings, and will be available to order on yogurt-land.com and third party delivery platforms. Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Swirl and the Dirt Cup are now available while supplies last at participating locations.

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Swirl

As temperatures begin to drop and pumpkin season begins, Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Swirl is a delicious choice for fans of pumpkin treats. The unique flavor combination is created by using Yogurtland's middle handle, resulting in the perfect swirl for guests looking for the seasonal delight of Pumpkin Pie, along with the creamy goodness of Cheesecake. For guests unfamiliar with the middle handle at Yogurtland, it creates a single swirl that pairs two separate flavors. Pumpkin enthusiasts and cheesecake connoisseurs alike will love this limited-time-only creation.

In addition to Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Swirl, Yogurtland is offering the online-exclusive Dirt Cup, which includes Dutch Chocolate Frozen Yogurt or Rich Chocolate Ice Cream (depending on availability), Cookies and Cream Crumbles, and Sour Gummy Worms for the perfect sweet treat for chocolate lovers of all ages. The cup is sold exclusively at yogurt-land.com, the Yogurtland mobile app and third-party delivery platforms, such as Doordash, Grubhub, Ubereats and Postmates.

"This fall, we're excited to offer the perfect seasonal flavor combination with Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Swirl and focus some attention on our middle handle concept," said Melissa De Guzman, Yogurtland's Senior Digital Marketing Manager. "We're also pleased to launch our online-exclusive Dirt Cup creation, which is a fun and delicious pre-set menu item that is conveniently ready to order in just a few clicks."

The limited-time-only Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake Swirl and online-exclusive Dirt Cup are available while supplies last at participating Yogurtland locations. For more information or to order online for takeout, delivery, or catering, please visit yogurt-land.com/order or the Yogurtland app.

About Yogurtland

Since 2006, Yogurtland has been leading the frozen yogurt chain delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors and providing fans an anytime treat for the whole family. In 2022, Yogurtland is continuing to bring fans more froyo moments with new fan-favorite creations, expansion of menu items including plant-based options, at-home experiences, and innovations throughout the brand. Yogurtland has a team of flavorologists that exclusively use real ingredients and scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe for fans to enjoy a truly customized frozen dessert. The company's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, giving customers more flexibility to enjoy dessert for any occasion wherever they are. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 230 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com.

