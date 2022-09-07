Fall is all about Flavor in Myrtle Beach, SC

Beloved beach destination offers unique culinary experiences and festivals this autumn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food has a way of bringing people together, and what better way to do so than while at The Beach! Myrtle Beach, South Carolina announces its diverse range of culinary delights along its 14 distinct communities, making it the ultimate culinary destination for your fall travel needs.

The 17th Annual Little River ShrimpFest serves up delicious shrimp and seafood from local waterfront restaurants, along with other festival favorites. (Credit: Visit Myrtle Beach)

"With more than 2000 restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area, we have offerings that are sure to please any palate," said Karen Riordan, President and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "Whether you explore the vast array of international offerings or try the rich coastal Carolina cuisine, you're sure to find your favorite flavors while visiting The Beach!"

While in town, be sure to check out a number of international offerings such as:

Ciao! - One of the Grand Strand's best restaurants, with Chef Eugen (Geni) Hysa cooking up authentic Italian cuisine using the freshest ingredients, made in-house. Popular favorites include lasagna, lobster ravioli, and linguine with clam sauce.

- One of the Grand Strand's best restaurants, with Chef cooking up authentic Italian cuisine using the freshest ingredients, made in-house. Popular favorites include lasagna, lobster ravioli, and linguine with clam sauce. Sol Cocina Mexicana - A high-end authentic Mexican restaurant consistently mentioned by local chefs as a favorite place to go when they eat out. Chef Armando Cobian recreates traditional Mexican cuisine and family recipes his mother taught him, from pulled chicken enchiladas with fire-roasted green tomatillo salsa and oaxaca cheese, to carne asada made with prime ribeye steak and traditional chiles rellenos.

- A high-end authentic Mexican restaurant consistently mentioned by local chefs as a favorite place to go when they eat out. Chef recreates traditional Mexican cuisine and family recipes his mother taught him, from pulled chicken enchiladas with fire-roasted green tomatillo salsa and oaxaca cheese, to carne asada made with prime ribeye steak and traditional chiles rellenos. Blue Elephant Thai - Offers authentic Thai food using fresh ingredients and seafood sourced from locals in Murrells Inlet . You can find Thai favorites like Pad Thai and drunken noodles plus a Thai elephant seafood platter with fresh shrimp, scallops, calamari, salmon and mussels.

- Offers authentic Thai food using fresh ingredients and seafood sourced from locals in . You can find Thai favorites like Pad Thai and drunken noodles plus a Thai elephant seafood platter with fresh shrimp, scallops, calamari, salmon and mussels. Café Old Vienna - Gives you a taste of old Germany and Austria at its popular restaurant and beer garden, with cuisine prepared by Chef Werner Horvath including schnitzel, bratwurst, sauerkraut, pierogies and more.

Or if you're looking to check out a food festival, be sure to stop by one (or more) of the following events:

I Love Seafood Fest ( September 10 - 11 )- The iLove Seafood Fest is an enticing festival experience that combines the artistic and social tradition of cooking seafood filling the air with its sweet aroma, while listening to the live joyful sounds of award winning music legends. The festival sets the tone for the open air event creating a feel good mood for getting together with family and friends. The festival will be held at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place located at 812 North Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC . For more information, please visit https://www.iloveseafoodfest.com .

The iLove Seafood Fest is an enticing festival experience that combines the artistic and social tradition of cooking seafood filling the air with its sweet aroma, while listening to the live joyful sounds of award winning music legends. The festival sets the tone for the open air event creating a feel good mood for getting together with family and friends. The festival will be held at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place located at 812 North Ocean Blvd., . For more information, please visit . Conway Burger Week ( September 19-25 ) - Conway Burger Week, presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, hits Downtown Conway where favorite area restaurants have signed up to concoct mouthwatering, outlandish burger creations for a limited time. These delicious culinary creations have been carefully curated by Conway's patty chefs and a full list of burgerlicious offerings will be uploaded on September 10 to www.conwayalive.com . Conway Burger Week is a great opportunity to discover a new cafe or enjoy a favorite neighborhood bistro.

- Conway Burger Week, presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, hits where favorite area restaurants have signed up to concoct mouthwatering, outlandish burger creations for a limited time. These delicious culinary creations have been carefully curated by patty chefs and a full list of burgerlicious offerings will be uploaded on to . Conway Burger Week is a great opportunity to discover a new cafe or enjoy a favorite neighborhood bistro. Beach 'n Chili Fest ( September 23-25 ) - The 2022 Beach 'n Chili Fest will return to the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place and feature three full days of entertainment, including a Shelby Car Show , a beer garden, live stage entertainment, demonstrations, and, oh yeah, the world's best chili with hundreds of flavors and recipes! The 55th Annual World Championship Cook-off, presented by Bush's Beans, is the centerpiece of the Beach 'n Chili Fest. Gate admission is free. Tasting and VIP Lounge tickets are available. For more information, please visit https://www.visitmyrtlebeach.com/things-to-do/events/beach-n-chili-fest/ .

The 2022 Beach 'n Chili Fest will return to the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place and feature three full days of entertainment, including a , a beer garden, live stage entertainment, demonstrations, and, oh yeah, the world's best chili with hundreds of flavors and recipes! The 55th Annual World Championship Cook-off, presented by Bush's Beans, is the centerpiece of the Beach 'n Chili Fest. Gate admission is free. Tasting and VIP Lounge tickets are available. For more information, please visit . Pawleys Island Food and Wine Gala ( October 6 ) - Sample over 75 wines from renowned vineyards around the world and enjoy delicious hors d'oeuvres prepared by the area's best chefs. The evening will also include live music by Tamir & Company, delicious desserts, a silent auction full of wonderful items and a complimentary wine glass. Wines will also be available for purchase at prices well below retail during this special event. The Wine Gala is a benefit for The Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://pawleysmusic.com/festival-event/22nd-annual-pawleys-island-wine-food-gala .

- Sample over 75 wines from renowned vineyards around the world and enjoy delicious hors d'oeuvres prepared by the area's best chefs. The evening will also include live music by Tamir & Company, delicious desserts, a silent auction full of wonderful items and a complimentary wine glass. Wines will also be available for purchase at prices well below retail during this special event. The Wine Gala is a benefit for The Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit . Little River ShrimpFest ( October 8-9 ) - Located on the historic Little River waterfront, festival goers can expect to enjoy two stages of live music, stilt walkers, balloon artists, and more than 100 different vendors- including a variety of art and craft vendors, business expos, and community organizations. Shrimp and fresh local seafood will be served by the local waterfront restaurants and your festival food favorites will be available from a variety of talented food vendors. For more information, please visit https://www.littlerivershrimpfest.org/ .

- Located on the historic waterfront, festival goers can expect to enjoy two stages of live music, stilt walkers, balloon artists, and more than 100 different vendors- including a variety of art and craft vendors, business expos, and community organizations. Shrimp and fresh local seafood will be served by the local waterfront restaurants and your festival food favorites will be available from a variety of talented food vendors. For more information, please visit . Loris Bog-Off Festival ( October 15 ) - The Loris Chamber of Commerce sponsors the Loris Bog-Off Festival each year on the third Saturday in October in downtown Loris. The festival will feature a chicken bog cooking contest, two stages of entertainment, car show, arts and craft vendors, plenty of chicken bog and a whole lot of fun! The festival began in 1980 as a chicken bog cooking contest and has evolved into the huge event it is today. Chicken bog generally consists of chicken, rice, sausage and spices of your choice; though over the years there have been many variations of this basic recipe. For more information, please visit https://lorischamber.com/loris-bog-off-festival-1 .

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

