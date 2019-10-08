Fall Plumbing Tips Help San Diego Homeowners Prepare for Upcoming Rainy Season

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colepepper Plumbing, a HomeAdvisor top-rated company serving the greater San Diego area with an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, is providing advice on protecting residential homes before fall rain arrives.

Fall tends to bring heavier and more consistent rain to San Diego, and proper drainage from gutters is integral to protecting plumbing from disastrous results.

"Gutters can become clogged over time from leaves or other debris, so it's essential to keep them cleaned out," said Mitch Kenney, owner of Colepepper Plumbing. "Cleared gutters are greatly beneficial to residents because they will redirect the flow of rainfall away from the siding, landscaping and foundation of a home."

Kenney also encourages homeowners to inspect their pipes. A leaking pipe can cost several hundred dollars in wasted water per month, depending on the location and severity of the leak.

"If a homeowner inspects their pipes and notices a drip or a leak, it might be time to get a professional involved," said Kenney. "Not only will leaking pipes cause damage to the home, but the homeowner will pay a substantially larger water bill. Always check your utility usage. If something seems higher than normal, an inspection may be necessary to find and solve the problem."

Kenney explained that annual drain cleaning is a good practice for all San Diego homeowners. It offers peace of mind and reduces the risk of septic issues or backflow from sewage lines that can be caused by heavier rains.

"Treat your drains the right way," Kenney said. "Water is the only thing that should go down a drain. Nearly everything else has the potential to cause major headaches for homeowners in the long run. If you notice that drains are draining slowly, it would be best to contact a professional to clean out the pipes and check for any damage."

For more information on protecting your plumbing or to schedule an appointment, call 619-838-1322 to speak with a licensed professional or visit www.colepepperplumbing.com/.

About Colepepper Plumbing

Colepepper Plumbing, rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau, is a third-generation, family-owned and operated plumbing business serving San Diego and surrounding areas. Backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee, Colepepper offers plumbing, drain and sewer repair, toilet repair and water filtration. Colepepper Plumbing has been awarded Best Plumbers in San Diego by Expertise, the Super Service Award by Angie's List, and Top-Rated Elite Service Provider for HomeAdvisor. For more information, call 619-838-1322 or visit https://www.colepepperplumbing.com/.

