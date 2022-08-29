Fallopian Tube Cancer Therapeutics Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 628.28 Mn growth | North America to have a significant share

Aug 29, 2022, 10:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fallopian tube cancer therapeutics market is growing at a CAGR of 9.06% and is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 628.28 million between 2021 and 2026. The report analyses the market size, growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.
- The report recognizes the following as the key players in the fallopian tube cancer therapeutics market AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., and Clovis Oncology Inc. among others.
- The global fallopian tube cancer therapeutics market structure is concentrated in nature.
- North America to have a significant share in the fallopian tube cancer therapeutics market.
Market to observe 6.44% YOY growth in 2022.
The fallopian tube cancer therapeutics market is segmented by product (targeted therapy and chemotherapy).
The demand for targeted therapy has been significant in the market. These are small molecule-based drugs that are highly effective in inhibiting cell growth by entering cancer cells. Their high target affinity is the key factor in driving the growth of the segment.
The global fallopian tube cancer therapeutics market is analyzed across four regions — North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
North America is currently the dominating region, occupying 39% of the global market share. The increasing adoption of therapeutics for the treatment of the indication is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing number of patient assistance programs is expected further aid the growth of the fallopian tube cancer therapeutics market in North America during the forecast period.
Identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period.
The fallopian tube cancer therapeutics market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing attention toward women's health globally. Many organizations and governments across the globe are working on increasing awareness of the importance of diagnosis and treatment of fallopian tube cancer. For instance, the Office on Women Health, a part of the US Department of Health and Human Services is working on increasing awareness about the indication through various programs that educate people about the severity of the indication. It conducts the National Women Health Week during the third week of May every year, which focuses on promoting women's health in the US. The market is also witnessing an increase in the number of campaigns that primarily focus on women's health. Many such initiatives are resulting in an increased diagnosis of the indication, thereby fostering the growth of the market in focus.
The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth.
The fallopian tube cancer therapeutics market is concentrated. The market has a limited number of vendors with approved chemotherapies and four targeted therapies. However, over the forecast period, the market is expected to move toward fragmentation with the entry of new vendors and the increasing number of strategic alliances.
Here are some of the products offered by key vendors:
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the fallopian tube cancer therapeutics market report:
- Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
- Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the recovery phase.
Get your queries resolved by an industry expert.
|
Fallopian Tube Cancer Therapeutics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 628.28 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.44
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Austria, Switzerland, China, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Clovis Oncology Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, ImmunoGen Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., and Novartis AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
