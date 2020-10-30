Falls Named To Forbes America's Best PR Agencies For 2021

CLEVELAND, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Falls, a strategic, integrated marketing communications, advertising and digital agency, has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best PR Agencies 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. According to Forbes, Statista surveyed more than 12,700 experts and 20,500 customers who nominated more than 5,000 firms. Falls is ecstatic to be one 200 firms in the country chosen, and one of only three Ohio agencies and the only Cleveland-based firm recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best PR Agencies 2021.

"This is an amazing honor since it was done with input from our clients and a few employees without our knowledge," said Rob Falls, President & CEO of Falls. "It truly speaks to the quality and high caliber of work our people produce for our clients every day. I would also like to thank everyone who gave us the high marks to give us this impressive distinction. And, to be chosen by such a highly respected national publication like Forbes gives it the icing on the cake."

The awards list was announced on October 27th, 2020 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista are acknowledging the companies which provide a benchmark for the best public relations companies. Participants were asked to submit their recommendations according to specializations, sectors, and experiences. Peers and customers participated in the independent survey through mailings and an online access panel.

Falls is a purpose-driven firm that accelerates growth and success for its clients. Falls offers outstanding strategic marketing communications, digital, advertising and branding campaigns from its Cleveland, Ohio headquarters. One of the fastest-growing firms in the Midwest, the fully integrated agency is celebrating its 31st year of building and protecting brands. Our mission is to get the world to listen, care and act. Our vision is to help organizations serve their communities and make the world a better place.

Falls serves its clients locally, nationally and internationally through its long-term membership in PROI, the largest group of independent firms in the world.

As a full-service firm, Falls has deep strength in the following areas: strategic counseling; marketing and corporate communications; digital marketing and transformation, web development, lead generation and online services; advertising, creative services, media planning and buying; analytics and research; crisis and reputation management; social and traditional media relations; brand building; creative design; civic engagement and public affairs; internal communications, culture and talent marketing; social impact leadership.

In 2019, Falls merged Falls Communications with Falls Digital and acquired Wyse Advertising. The three entities will be combined in 2021 to form Falls & Co.

