FallTech® Unveils AXIS™: Revolutionizing Fall Protection with Cutting-Edge Digital Precision

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FallTech®, an industry leader in fall protection solutions, proudly announces the launch of AXIS™, the ultimate Minimum Required Fall Clearance and Work Zone Calculator, setting a new standard in safety planning. With AXIS, safety professionals can now leave behind outdated paper charts and embrace a new era of precision and reliability.

"Fall clearance specifications are critical for job site safety, but the calculations can be complex," says Alex Dancyger, VP of Business Development at FallTech. "We created AXIS to give safety professionals a modern tool that simplifies and ensures reliability in this essential process."

AXIS represents a significant advancement in safety technology, seamlessly merging advanced digital capabilities with FallTech's decades-long expertise in safety engineering. This powerful tool is designed to meet the demands of modern work environments, offering unparalleled accuracy tailored to specific FallTech Self-Retracting Lifelines (SRLs) and based on unique job requirements.

AXIS is not just a calculator; it's a game-changer. The most dynamic fall clearance calculator available, the platform's 3D digital interface simplifies complex calculations, transforming them into straightforward, accurate assessments that ensure safety at every stage—whether in the planning phase or during on-site adjustments. AXIS provides the user a detailed report outlining recommended fall clearance specifications that can be filed and recorded in a job site safety plan.

"AXIS allows safety professionals to adapt to changing job site conditions with ease, offering the agility to recalculate for adjusted anchor points or minimum clearance quickly and confidently," Dancyger, continues. "This minimizes downtime and maximizes safety compliance, keeping workers protected and projects on track."

Key Features of AXIS Include:

Precision: AXIS is engineered to provide specific, accurate fall clearance guidance directly tied to specific FallTech SRLs and job site requirements. Calculations to the inch ensure the highest level of worker safety.

Innovation: Utilizing the latest in safety technology, AXIS offers a dynamic 3D representation of the work zone, making calculating fall clearance more intuitive than ever before.

Reliability: AXIS is backed by extensive product testing data, ensuring dependable performance in critical safety planning and fall clearance calculations.

Users can access AXIS through the FallTech website or by visiting www.ft-onsite.com/axis. AXIS is complimentary for all registered users and only compatible with specific FallTech SRLs.

"AXIS is designed for the next generation of safety professionals, bringing safety planning into the digital age," says Dancyger. "It's user-friendly, intuitive and mobile-friendly platform empowers users to make informed decisions swiftly and efficiently, ensuring that safety is never compromised."

About FallTech:

For over 30 years, FallTech has been a trusted leader in fall protection solutions, committed to safeguarding workers across a wide range of industries. With a focus on innovation, craftmanship, and reliability, FallTech designs and engineers cutting-edge fall protection equipment that meets the highest safety standards. From harnesses to lifelines and anchor systems, FallTech products are built to perform in the toughest environments, ensuring that every worker stays safe on the job. Dedicated to advancing safety technology, FallTech is driven by a mission to protect lives and support the well-being of workers everywhere.

