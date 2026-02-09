Falscara Launches Studio Mini Kit for On-the-Go, Customizable Lashes

Small Case. Big Possibilities.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Falscara , the leading innovator of false lashes, announces the launch of the Falscara Studio Mini Kit, a portable lash system designed to create lash extension salon-style looks anywhere you are. The new kit offers beauty lovers a convenient, travel-ready solution for building endless lash looks.

Launching in tandem with Falscara's Sleeping Beautifully campaign, which emphasizes the product's comfort, durability, and soft, natural feel, perfect for effortless wear throughout the day - and through the night.

The Falscara Studio Mini is a pocket-sized, travel-ready lash compact case available in Classic Natural and Classic Volume, featuring 36 clear band lash wisps with three band sizes: 2,4 & 6 mm, three lengths: 8, 10 & 12 mm, and 3 wisps designs. Also available are the Wisp Refill Packs, which include two fully interchangeable lash palettes in Classic Natural and Soft Natural, designed to pair seamlessly with all Falscara Studio Kits. The compact mini case includes a built-in mirror, New Water Removable Bond, and a mini applicator, keeping everything organized and travel-ready. Inspired by tubing mascara, Falscara's new Water Removable Bond features a clean, gentle formula for a 1-day wear and removes easily just with water. Perfect for creating Feathered, Cat Eye, or Anime-inspired lash looks on-the-go.

"We designed the Falscara Studio Mini Kit for beauty lovers who want salon-quality lashes on-the-go," said Meagan Betke, Senior Marketing Manager of KISS. "The kit is easy to use, portable, and works with all Falscara Studio products, so anyone can create the lash look they want, quickly and comfortably."

With the Falscara Studio Mini Kit, achieving salon-worthy lashes anytime has never been easier. Effortless, durable, and soft-to-the-touch, these lashes are ready whenever and wherever you are.

The Falscara Studio Mini Kit retails for $19.99 and is available now at Walmart, CVS, falscara.com , and other retailers soon. Follow Falscara on Instagram and Tiktok @falscara #Falscara #FalscaraStudio #SleepBeautifully.

About Falscara:

Falscara, a brand by KISS Products, Inc., is the leading DIY lash extension kit delivering accessible and easy to use salon-quality results at home. Launched in 2020, Falscara offers a customizable system with trendy wisps, seamless underlash application, and innovative bonding serums infused with nourishing ingredients like Biotin and Vitamin C. Available at major retailers nationwide and online at Falscara.com, Falscara empowers users to create personalized lash looks with confidence and ease.

About Harmon Brothers

Harmon Brothers is the marketing agency behind some of the most viral ads in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created over 30 groundbreaking, distinctive social media campaigns, which collectively have over 2.2 billion views and helped drive over $1 billion in sales.

