imPRESS Lashes Expands Its Patented No-Glue Technology with New Strip & Individual Lashes

The brand's patented pre-glued technology now delivers effortless strip lashes and customizable individual lashes - no glue, no mess, no stress

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- imPRESS , the leader in patented no-glue lash innovation, announces the launch of the imPRESS Strip Lash Kit and imPRESS Individual Lash Kit, bringing its groundbreaking pre-glue adhesive technology to strip and customizable individual lashes for the first time. Designed for speed, ease, and personalization, the new formats deliver secure, all-day wear with no glue, no mess, and no damage - making beautiful lashes effortless and accessible for everyone.

imPRESS continues to change the false lash game, simplifying your beauty routine and delivering effortless, gorgeous lashes. The proprietary technology features a secure, pre-glued design that eliminates the need for additional adhesive, helping prevent damage to natural lashes and ensuring a seamless, drama-free application. These two new collections launch alongside the brand's new media campaign, "Lash One Standing," highlighting the effortless application imPRESS promises in an on-trend humorous manner.

imPRESS Strip Lash Kit

For the first time, imPRESS brings its patented pre-glued technology to strip lashes, designed for easy overlash application that sits on top of your natural lashes. Apply in seconds with no glue or mess for secure, all-day wear. Each kit includes two pairs of lashes and a 1-Step Applicator with a soft silicone tip for precise, gentle placement. Available in four styles: Classic Natural, Classic Volume, Classic Wispy, and Faux Mink Volume.

Individual lashes for DIY hybrid lash mapping. The kit includes 60 pre-glued lashes in lengths 8mm–16mm, allowing for endless styling combinations. Lightweight, ultra-soft fibers ensure natural-looking results, with easy application and removal that protects your natural lashes. Each set includes a lash map to help guide consumers to achieve viral lash looks seen on social media. Available in a 3-style variety kit; Classic Natural, Classic Volume, and Classic Wispy

"Lashes shouldn't feel complicated or intimidating," said Meagan Betke, Senior Marketing Manager of imPRESS Lashes. "By expanding our patented no-glue technology into strip and individual formats, we're giving consumers the freedom to create high-quality, customizable lash looks in seconds - without the mess, stress, or commitment. It's fast, intuitive beauty designed for real life."

With the launch of the imPRESS Strip Lash Kit and imPRESS Individual Lash Kit, consumers now have even more ways to achieve effortless, mess-free glamour - anytime, anywhere.

The imPRESS Individual Lash Kit retails for $20.99, and the imPRESS Strip Lash Kit retails for $10.99. Both are available now at Ulta, Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, and impressbeauty.com .

The imPRESS Individual Lash Kit and Strip Lash are covered by U.S. Patents Nos. 12,171,288 and 12,171,291.

About imPRESS Lashes

Impress offers high-quality, no-glue DIY manicures, pedicures, and lashes designed for beauty that's always ready to go. Powered by exclusive Press-On & Go technology, each look applies effortlessly, allowing more time for life and less time getting ready. For more information, visit www.impressbeauty.com .

About Harmon Brothers

Harmon Brothers is the marketing agency behind some of the most viral ads in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created over 30 groundbreaking, distinctive social media campaigns which collectively have over 2.2 billion views and helped drive over $1 billion in sales.

SOURCE KISS