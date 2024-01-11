Falvey Announces Key Leadership Changes and New Board of Directors

Falvey Insurance Group

11 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent announcement of Daryl Mackay's retirement, Falvey Insurance Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Eldridge as Chief Relationship Officer (CRO). Formerly the Senior Vice President of Business Development, Brad brings significant experience and expertise to this pivotal role.

In his new capacity, Brad will spearhead the organization's market and broker relationships, leveraging his extensive background in underwriting to enhance and expand Falvey's strategic partnerships. Brad is poised to lead the charge in fostering strong, collaborative relationships within the industry.

In addition to this leadership transition, Falvey is excited to announce the instatement of a Board of Directors. The accomplished individuals comprising the new board bring a wealth of experience in insurance and are well-positioned to guide Falvey through its next phase of growth and innovation.

  • Mike Falvey, President and CEO of Falvey Insurance Group will assume the role of CEO and President of the Board of Directors. Mike founded Falvey in 1995 and has grown the organization into the largest cargo covernote holder at Lloyd's, and into the multidisciplinary Falvey Insurance Group offering many solutions for the logistics, supply chain, and marine markets.
  • Michael Miller, with senior marine insurance leadership positions at AON Reinsurance Solutions, Markel Insurance Companies, as well as board experience with the American Institute of Marine Underwriters, Inland Marine Underwriters Association, and Water Quality Insurance Syndicate, will assume a board position.
  • Daryl Mackay has also assumed a board position following his retirement.

Falvey plans to expand the board of directors in the coming year to include other industry leaders with diverse expertise.

Mike Falvey comments: "As Brad Eldridge assumes his new role and the new Board of Directors takes office, Falvey looks forward to executing the company goals set for 2024. I have full confidence that Brad will excel in his new role, and I am excited to witness the impact he will undoubtedly have on strengthening our industry partnerships. Additionally, I am eager to work with our board of directors who will provide governance, oversight, and strategic guidance to the organization."

To learn more about Falvey, visit falveyinsurancegroup.com.

About Falvey Insurance Group

At Falvey Insurance Group, our value starts with the strength of our products, but we believe that your premium should provide more than just great coverage. With Falvey Insurance Group, you receive a breadth of additional value-added services at no additional cost. We have spent decades developing a reputation in the industry for commitment to going the extra mile for our clients and broker partners, providing solutions that put your needs first and exceed expectations. If you have a broker agreement with Falvey, you have access to all Group products and a universal claim handling and loss control experience. Plus, you can expect World-Class service from any one of our underwriting teams.

Media Contact:

Megan Bell
[email protected]
(401) 214-5600

SOURCE Falvey Insurance Group

