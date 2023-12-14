Falvey Announces Retirement of Daryl Mackay

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Insurance Group, a specialty MGA, announces the retirement of Daryl Mackay, Chief Relationship Officer, effective December 31, 2023. After an illustrious insurance career most notably with 27 years at JLT, and the past 6 years at Falvey, Mackay has decided to retire from his current role, and will subsequently transition into a board position at Falvey.

Mackay has played a pivotal part in the growth and success of Falvey, leading the company first as a broker partner while at JLT and eventually as a key executive of the organization. Under his guidance, Falvey has achieved market and product expansion, and further developed its London presence with the hire of Emma Clack, Falvey's Vice President, Operations. Mackay's unwavering commitment to service excellence and strategic partnerships has been instrumental in positioning Falvey as a leader in the industry.

Mike Falvey, President & CEO, comments, "From the early days when we were charting the course for Falvey to the present, Daryl's unwavering dedication, strategic acumen, and leadership have been indispensable. His impact on Falvey, our team, and me personally, has been immeasurable. I want to express my sincere appreciation for the commitment, and the exceptional contributions he has made to Falvey. Congratulations, Daryl, and best wishes for a fulfilling and joyful retirement."

More news to follow regarding updates to Falvey's board of directors and executive team in January.

To learn more about Falvey, visit falveyinsurancegroup.com.

About Falvey Insurance Group

At Falvey Insurance Group, our value starts with the strength of our products, but we believe that your premium should provide more than just great coverage. With Falvey Insurance Group, you receive a breadth of additional value-added services at no additional cost. We have spent decades developing a reputation in the industry for commitment to going the extra mile for our clients and broker partners, providing solutions that put your needs first and exceed expectations. If you have a broker agreement with Falvey, you have access to all Group products and a universal claim handling and loss control experience. Plus, you can expect World-Class service from any one of our underwriting teams.

