Falvey Cargo Adds 30+ Years of Underwriting Experience to Leadership Team

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Cargo Underwriting has appointed Jason Gomez and Graeme Schultz as vice presidents effective October 1, 2019. Jason and Graeme most recently worked with Swiss Re Corporate Solutions.

In their roles, Jason and Graeme will be responsible for managing and developing a profitable cargo insurance portfolio, which includes underwriting management, production, and broker/client-centric strategic initiatives. Jason and Graeme are based in California and New York respectively.

Jason Gomez has more than a decade of experience in the marine insurance industry, specializing in complex risks and providing tailored solutions to fit customers' needs. Jason is an active member of the marine insurance community and is the current president of the Marine Underwriters of Southern California. Prior to his career in marine insurance, Jason attended the California Maritime Academy and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Global Studies and Maritime Affairs. When he isn't working, you can find him hiking with his family or at one of his sons' baseball games.

"I'm excited to be joining the Falvey team," Jason says. "I appreciate that the organization places a high significance on the client experience and focuses on building long-term relationships. This was a major factor in my decision to join the company. When you walk into an office and speak with clients, the Falvey brand and reputation means something. I look forward to contributing and being a part of the Falvey family."

Graeme Schultz has over 20 years of global insurance industry experience, with strengths in strategic business development, leadership, and underwriting excellence. He started his career in the marine insurance industry in South Africa, spending 9 years with a large South African property and casualty insurance company, Mutual & Federal. Before joining Falvey Insurance Group, he held various regional and zonal marine underwriting and management roles with Swiss Re Corporate Solutions (2015-2019) and AIG (2006-2015) in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Johannesburg.

Graeme says, "I'm very excited to join a family-owned and operated business for the first time in my 22-year career. The customer experience and innovative problem solving is extremely important to me. Having the flexibility and swiftness to act outside of the box for a client/broker can create long-term loyalty. The Falvey brand and reputation aligns with these values and makes me proud to represent them."

President and CEO of Falvey, Mike Falvey, reciprocates the excitement of Jason and Graeme joining his organization: "We are thrilled to have Jason and Graeme join us. Their expertise and commitment to customer focus are a natural fit for Falvey."

About Falvey Cargo Underwriting

Falvey Cargo underwrites marine cargo coverage in three cargo industry segments: General Cargo, Life Sciences, and Technology. Founded in 1995, Falvey Cargo Underwriting has evolved into the largest cargo covernote holder at Lloyd's of London, offering the highest capacity in the marine cargo market. Falvey Cargo has over 150 years of combined marine cargo underwriting experience, global reach with local expertise servicing clients around the world from offices in Rhode Island, California, Washington, Toronto, and London, and dedicated loss prevention, claims processing, and recovery services in-house.

About Falvey Insurance Group

Falvey Insurance Group began as a single division, Falvey Cargo Underwriting, opening its first office in 1995 in Wakefield, RI. After 20+ years, the company has evolved into Falvey Insurance Group, comprised of three divisions: Falvey Cargo Underwriting, Falvey Shippers Insurance and Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance becoming, "The Specialized Insurance Experts" in maritime coverage. Falvey underwrites on behalf of Lloyd's of London, C.V. Starr, Berkshire Hathaway and Argonaut Insurance Company. The flexibility, proactive customer service, claims processing excellence, and comprehensive knowledge that Falvey companies are known for is unparalleled in the insurance industry.

