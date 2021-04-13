Falvey Insurance Group Appoints Mike McKenna as Chief Underwriting Officer

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective May 3, 2021, Mike McKenna formerly of The Hartford, will join Falvey Insurance Group as Chief Underwriting Officer and will oversee the underwriting for all the Group companies: Falvey Cargo Underwriting, Falvey Shippers Insurance and Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance. Prior to joining Falvey, McKenna oversaw underwriting at The Hartford Global Specialty (formerly Navigators Management Company, Inc.) for 11 years.

As Falvey plans for the future, the Chief Underwriting role is essential. The underwriting philosophy and appetite will remain the same, however this role will allow for a dedicated focus on the efficiency and quality of underwriting, and exploration of new opportunities that fit Falvey's operational capabilities and address the needs of the market.

When choosing a CUO, Mike Falvey, President & CEO of Falvey Insurance Group explains McKenna was the obvious choice, "As I considered appointing a Chief Underwriting Officer to our executive team, there was really only one person who came to mind; and that was Mike. His experience in reinsurance, program structuring, and managing complex books is a perfect fit to support Falvey's growth, which we expect to continue in the coming years. Mike not only has the utmost respect from the industry, but our employees as well. They are all familiar with his expertise in the marine and broader Property & Casualty marketplace.

I want to ensure we have the right staff, the right mindset, and a solid foundation for growth. Our Mission has always been to make a profit for our underwriters and by investing in Mike, we feel confidently we will continue to do so."

Mike McKenna comments, "I'm extremely excited to be joining the Falvey Insurance Group. The organization is full of talented underwriters who are complemented by a world class executive team. I am looking forward to bringing my career experiences to assist in helping this organization achieve their overall strategic objectives including profitability, growing the existing portfolio, and diversifying the specialty products available to our distribution partners."

McKenna will join the existing executive team at Falvey: Jack Falvey, Chief Operating Officer, Daryl McKay, Chief Relationship Officer, Mike Edwards, Chief Financial Officer, and Mike Falvey, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Group.

McKenna will be based in New Jersey, and joins 28 new hires who were added to Falvey's staff since January 2020 – including underwriters Kathleen Creedon also formerly of The Hartford, Will Frohne and Yasu Saegusa formerly of Brit US, and Danielle Jackson formerly of Intact Insurance Company in Canada. Graeme Schultz and Jason Gomez formerly of Swiss Re also joined Falvey in late 2019.

About Falvey Insurance Group

Falvey Insurance Group began as a single division, Falvey Cargo Underwriting, opening its first office in 1995 in Wakefield, RI by the company's founder: Mike Falvey. After 25 years, the company has evolved into Falvey Insurance Group, comprised of three divisions: Falvey Cargo Underwriting, Falvey Shippers Insurance and Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance. "The Specialized Insurance Experts" underwrite on behalf of Lloyd's of London, C.V. Starr, Nationwide, Beazley Insurance Company, Hiscox, Ascot Group and State National. The flexibility, World-Class customer service, claims processing excellence, and comprehensive knowledge and expertise that Falvey companies are known for is unparalleled in the insurance industry. Falvey was also named Insurance Insider's MGA of the Year in 2020.

