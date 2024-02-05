Falvey Insurance Group Welcomes Back Jason Olsen as Vice President, Marine Cargo

News provided by

Falvey Insurance Group

05 Feb, 2024, 10:15 ET

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Insurance Group is pleased to announce the return of Jason Olsen to the company as Vice President, Marine Cargo. In this role, Jason will be based out of Seattle, focusing on a California-based underwriting portfolio.

Continue Reading
Jason Olsen will return to Falvey Insurance Group as Vice President, Marine Cargo on February 12th, 2024.
Jason Olsen will return to Falvey Insurance Group as Vice President, Marine Cargo on February 12th, 2024.

Jason's return to our team further enhances Falvey's expertise and operational strength. Jason's initial tenure with Falvey from 2014 to 2016 laid a strong foundation for his underwriting skills. Following this, his most recent role as an Ocean Marine Underwriter at Great American Insurance Group allowed him to further refine his skills and deepen his industry knowledge.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jason back to Falvey Insurance Group," said Isabelle Therrien, Executive Vice President, Head of Cargo at Falvey. "His proven track record and deep understanding of the marine cargo sector make him a fantastic asset to our team. We're excited about the valuable contributions he'll bring as we continue to deliver first-class solutions and service to our broker partners and assureds."

Jason will assume his new role on Monday, February 12, 2024. His return underscores Falvey Insurance Group's commitment to attracting and retaining industry-leading talent to better serve its clientele.

To learn more about Falvey, visit falveyinsurancegroup.com.

About Falvey Insurance Group

At Falvey Insurance Group, our value starts with the strength of our products, but we believe that your premium should provide more than just great coverage. With Falvey Insurance Group, you receive a breadth of additional value-added services at no additional cost. We have spent decades developing a reputation in the industry for commitment to going the extra mile for our clients and broker partners, providing solutions that put your needs first and exceed expectations. If you have a broker agreement with Falvey, you have access to all Group products and a universal claim handling and loss control experience. Plus, you can expect World-Class service from any one of our underwriting teams.

Media Contact:

Megan Bell
[email protected]
(401) 214-5600

SOURCE Falvey Insurance Group

Also from this source

Falvey Announces Key Leadership Changes and New Board of Directors

Falvey Announces Key Leadership Changes and New Board of Directors

Following the recent announcement of Daryl Mackay's retirement, Falvey Insurance Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Eldridge as...
Falvey Announces Retirement of Daryl Mackay

Falvey Announces Retirement of Daryl Mackay

Falvey Insurance Group, a specialty MGA, announces the retirement of Daryl Mackay, Chief Relationship Officer, effective December 31, 2023. After an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.