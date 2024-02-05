Falvey Insurance Group Welcomes Back Jason Olsen as Vice President, Marine Cargo

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Insurance Group is pleased to announce the return of Jason Olsen to the company as Vice President, Marine Cargo. In this role, Jason will be based out of Seattle, focusing on a California-based underwriting portfolio.

Jason Olsen will return to Falvey Insurance Group as Vice President, Marine Cargo on February 12th, 2024.

Jason's return to our team further enhances Falvey's expertise and operational strength. Jason's initial tenure with Falvey from 2014 to 2016 laid a strong foundation for his underwriting skills. Following this, his most recent role as an Ocean Marine Underwriter at Great American Insurance Group allowed him to further refine his skills and deepen his industry knowledge.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jason back to Falvey Insurance Group," said Isabelle Therrien, Executive Vice President, Head of Cargo at Falvey. "His proven track record and deep understanding of the marine cargo sector make him a fantastic asset to our team. We're excited about the valuable contributions he'll bring as we continue to deliver first-class solutions and service to our broker partners and assureds."

Jason will assume his new role on Monday, February 12, 2024. His return underscores Falvey Insurance Group's commitment to attracting and retaining industry-leading talent to better serve its clientele.

