Falvey Insurance Group Introduces Transportation & Logistics Liability Package

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Insurance Group is proud to introduce a comprehensive liability coverage package policy for logistic service providers and transport operators.

This product provides end-to-end solutions for the evolving risks of the supply chain industry. This package offering is ideal for common carriers, freight forwarders, transport intermediaries, and third-party logistics service providers.

This comprehensive package includes:

Cargo Legal Liability

Errors and Omission Liability

General Liability

Contingent Auto Liability

Contingent Cargo Liability

Additional Cost Cover

"Falvey's product and accompanying coverage offering is designed to be innovative and flexible to meet our target customer's needs. Falvey Insurance Group will then complement the product offering with best-in-class underwriting service, claims handling and loss control services from seasoned supply chain and logistics experts all housed within our organization. In addition, and where applicable, Falvey will be able to offer companion All-Risk Shippers' Interest cover," says Mike McKenna, Chief Underwriting Officer at Falvey Insurance Group.

Falvey's capacity for the Transportation & Logistics Liability program is backed by Accelerant, a leading insurtech empowering specialty underwriters.

For more information on the Transportation & Logistics Liability package, please contact Fatih Ozdemir: [email protected].

About Falvey Insurance Group

Falvey Insurance Group began as a single division, Falvey Cargo Underwriting, opening its first office in 1995 in Wakefield, RI by the company's founder: Mike Falvey. After 25 years, the company has evolved into Falvey Insurance Group, comprising four divisions: Falvey Cargo Underwriting, Falvey Shippers Insurance, Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance, and Falvey Insurance Services. "The Specialized Insurance Experts" are known for flexibility, World-Class customer service, claims processing excellence, and comprehensive knowledge and expertise that is unparalleled in the insurance industry. Falvey was also named Insurance Insider's MGA of the Year in 2020.

www.falveyinsurancegroup.com

Media Contact:

Megan Bell

(401) 214-5600

[email protected]

SOURCE Falvey Insurance Group