Falvey Insurance Group Named "MGA of the Year" at International (Re)Insurance Awards

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, September 17, 2020, Falvey Insurance Group was named "MGA of the Year" at the Insurance Insider Honours, the international (re)insurance awards which recognizing Property & Casualty insurance market talent.

With a panel of judges that have unparalleled experience in the industry, Insurance Insider Honours sought out and recognized those that excelled in each of the carefully chosen categories.

Overall, there were over 100 entrants in the competition. Within the MGA category, Falvey was up against other finalists: Certa Insurance Partners, CFC Underwriting, Direct Commercial, Euclid Transactional, Iprism Underwriting Agency, Optio Group and Risk Management Partners.

This win is especially exciting for Falvey, and its founder Mike Falvey, as they have just marked their 25th year in business on September 1, 2020. Mike commented:

"I am humbled and grateful Falvey has been named MGA of the Year by Insurance Insider. Receiving this honor within weeks of marking our 25th year in operation makes it all the better. Thank you to Insurance Insider, to ACORD for sponsoring the award, and to all of the employees, and supporters, of Falvey for making this possible."

Falvey is a family-owned and operated business, founded in humble Rhode Island where Mike Falvey was born and raised. Mike sought out on his own in 1995 and is now the leader of the largest cargo covernote holder at Lloyd's.

"MGA of the Year" is not the only honor Falvey received in 2020. This recognition is in addition to 2020 Business Insurance Breakout Award (Brad Eldridge), 2020 RISE Award Honoree (Jillian Tetreault), and 2020 IMCA Awards of Excellence for External Corporate Communications and External Corporate Brand/Image Advertising/Marketing.

About Falvey Insurance Group

Falvey Insurance Group began as a single division, Falvey Cargo Underwriting, opening its first office in 1995 in Wakefield, RI by the company's founder: Mike Falvey. After 25 years, the company has evolved into Falvey Insurance Group, comprising three divisions: Falvey Cargo Underwriting, Falvey Shippers Insurance and Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance becoming, "The Specialized Insurance Experts". Falvey underwrites on behalf of Lloyd's of London, C.V. Starr, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, Beazley Insurance Company, Hiscox, Ascot Group and State National. The flexibility, World-Class customer service, claims processing excellence, and comprehensive knowledge and expertise that Falvey companies are known for is unparalleled in the insurance industry.

