Falvey Insurance Group Presents "Women on the Rise - Women of the Generations" Event at The Crowne Plaza in Celebration of Women's Equality Day

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Insurance Group is proud to host a special event, "Women on the Rise – Women of the Generations," on Wednesday, August 23rd, starting at 8:00 AM. This event will take place at The Crowne Plaza in observance of Women's Equality Day, dedicated to honoring the invaluable contributions of women in the workforce and fostering essential discussions about their future across various industries.

The "Women on the Rise" event will feature a thought-provoking panel discussion involving distinguished female leaders from different generations. They will share their experiences, insights, and visions for the workplace's current and future landscape.

The panelists for this inspiring event include:

Tiara Mack , Rhode Island Senator

, Senator Jennifer Behm-Lazzarini , Lazzarini Private Events, MasterChef Season 2 Champion, Beat Bobby Flay Champion

, Lazzarini Private Events, MasterChef Season 2 Champion, Lauren Motola-Davis , Providence Managing Partner at Lewis Brisbois

, Providence Managing Partner at Lewis Brisbois Erica Saccoccio , Senior Business Coach at Stellar Business Concepts

, Senior Business Coach at Stellar Business Concepts Michaela Jenkins , Owner at NextHome Ocean State Realty Group

, Owner at NextHome Ocean State Realty Group Kira Wills , Assistant Director DEI at YMCA of Greater Providence

Each panelist brings a unique perspective and an outstanding record of accomplishments in their respective fields, making this event a must-attend for anyone passionate about women's empowerment and the advancement of gender equality in the workplace.

Complimentary registration for the event includes a full, hot breakfast, networking opportunities, and access to the panel discussion. The event is open to both men and women, and we encourage everyone to participate in these crucial conversations.

To learn more about "Women on the Rise – Women of the Generations" and secure your spot at the event, please visit falveyinsurancegroup.com/women-at-the-helm. To learn more about sponsorship of this event, or any questions, please contact Megan Bell at [email protected].

About Falvey Insurance Group:

Falvey Insurance Group is a native Rhode Island organization committed to supporting diversity, inclusion, and gender equality in the workplace. As a 2023 winner of the Insurance Marketing & Communications Association's Gold Showcase Award for Other In-Person Event/Experience and a finalist for Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year by Business Insurance in 2022, our "Women at the Helm" speaker series has garnered recognition for its efforts in addressing the challenges faced by executive women. We are dedicated to empowering women on their professional journeys and promoting meaningful dialogues that drive positive change.

Learn more about "Women at the Helm" here.

