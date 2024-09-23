Falvey Insurance Group Raises $25,000 for RISPCA at Annual Charity Golf Tournament

News provided by

Falvey Insurance Group

Sep 23, 2024, 17:20 ET

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Insurance Group hosted a charity golf tournament, "Fore the Pets," on September 9th raising $25,000 to benefit the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA). The event, held at Richmond Country Club in Richmond, RI, brought together nearly 100 golfers for a beautiful day on the course, supporting RISPCA's mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome animals across the state.

Continue Reading
Stephanie Van Patten, Director of Community Engagement, Wayne Kezirian, Esq., President & General Agent both of the RISPCA, and Jack Falvey, Chief Operating Officer of Falvey Insurance Group
Stephanie Van Patten, Director of Community Engagement, Wayne Kezirian, Esq., President & General Agent both of the RISPCA, and Jack Falvey, Chief Operating Officer of Falvey Insurance Group

The funds raised will help the RISPCA provide critical services including animal adoptions, veterinary care, humane education, and training support for animals in need. "Our goal was to raise both money and awareness for the essential work RISPCA does for vulnerable animals, and we're thrilled to have reached that goal," said Jack Falvey, Chief Operating Officer at Falvey Insurance Group.

The tournament included various contests, such as a putting contest, closest to the pin, and longest drive. While no one claimed the $25,000 hole-in-one prize sponsored by Balise Toyota, participants enjoyed the competition and the chance to support a worthy cause. Winners were awarded prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.

Throughout the day, golfers also took part in raffle packages and a silent auction, with items donated by local businesses. Key sponsors and donors for the event included Balise, Tito's Handmade Vodka, NEFCO, Minuteman Press of Johnston, Russell Morin Catering & Events, Texas Roadhouse, Gracie's, Wag Nation, and many more.

The event was made possible by volunteers from Falvey Insurance Group, whose dedication ensured the tournament ran smoothly. "We couldn't have done it without our team's commitment and the overwhelming support from our community and sponsors," added Amanda Langlais, Senior Marketing Manager at Falvey.

The tournament and closing reception was kicked off by Falvey's Mike Falvey, CEO and Chairman of the Board, and Jack Falvey, COO. Wayne Kezirian, Esq., President & General Agent of the RISPCA, and Stephanie Van Patten, Director of Community Engagement, spoke to the importance of the funds raised, emphasizing how the contributions would directly help RISPCA's ongoing efforts.

Photos and sponsors from the event can be found, here: https://falveyinsurancegroup.com/fore-the-pets/.

Learn more about supporting the RISPCA here: https://www.rispca.org/

About Falvey Insurance Group

Falvey Insurance Group is one group with many solutions, distinguishing itself through its robust product offerings that extend beyond premium coverage, providing clients and broker partners with a suite of added-value services at no additional cost. Our commitment to excellence over decades has earned us a reputation for exceeding client expectations and prioritizing their needs. A broker agreement with Falvey opens up access to our comprehensive product lineup and seamless claim handling and loss control experience, backed by our World-Class service from any of our underwriting teams. Learn more about Falvey at falveyinsurancegroup.com.

Media Contact:

Megan Bell
[email protected]
(401) 214-5600

SOURCE Falvey Insurance Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Support the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) on September 9th

Support the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) on September 9th

Calling all golfers and local businesses: join Falvey at Richmond Country Club on Monday, September 9th for its upcoming charity golf tournament,...
Mike Falvey to Transition to Executive Chairman of Falvey Insurance Group in 2025

Mike Falvey to Transition to Executive Chairman of Falvey Insurance Group in 2025

Effective January 1, 2025, Mike Falvey will transition from Chief Executive Officer of Falvey Insurance Group to Executive Chairman. In this new...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

Image1

Animal Welfare

News Releases in Similar Topics