Falvey Insurance Group to Host "Fore the Foster Kids" Charity Golf Tournament Benefiting Foster Forward

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Insurance Group is proud to host "Fore the Foster Kids" – a charity golf tournament benefiting Foster Forward on Monday, July 24th at Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club in Middletown, RI. 100% of tournament proceeds will be donated to Foster Forward.

Foster Forward is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Rhode Island whose mission is to empower lives impacted by foster care. The organization works to achieve its vision of ensuring all children and youth impacted by foster care have safe, healthy, and nurturing families.

Funds raised from the tournament will benefit Foster Forward in the following ways:

Stock the food pantry for youth experiencing homelessness

Provide work experience stipends for youth

Provide seed money for youth bank accounts

Fund Chrome books for youth to attend online GED classes

Offer rental assistance to rehouse a young person experiencing homelessness

And more

"Choosing to partner with Foster Forward as the tournament beneficiary for 2023 was an easy decision. Their admirable work to find safe, healthy, and nurturing homes for Rhode Island's foster children is a cause we want to spotlight, and we hope we can bring more awareness with the tournament," says Mike Falvey, President & CEO of Falvey Insurance Group.

"Foster Forward wouldn't be able to support children and youth in foster care without community support. We are grateful to Falvey Insurance Group for helping us ensure that children in foster care have opportunities to learn and grow and that young adults exiting foster care have food security and stable housing as they pursue their dreams."

To register to play in the tournament, or support Foster Forward through a sponsorship opportunity, please visit: https://hubs.ly/Q01ChHdk0

About Falvey Insurance Group

At Falvey Insurance Group, our value starts with the strength of our products, but we believe that your premium should provide more than just great coverage. With Falvey Insurance Group, you receive a breadth of additional value-added services at no additional cost. We have spent decades developing a reputation in the industry for commitment to going the extra mile for our clients and broker partners, providing solutions that put your needs first and exceed expectations. If you have a broker agreement with Falvey, you have access to all Group products and a universal claim handling and loss control experience. Plus, you can expect World-Class service from any one of our underwriting teams.

www.falveyinsurancegroup.com

About Foster Forward Rhode Island

Foster Forward is a nationally and locally recognized leader that ensures all children and youth impacted by foster care have safe, healthy, and nurturing families. We continuously innovate to provide proven programs that engage natural supports and promote healthy development.

https://www.fosterforward.net/

