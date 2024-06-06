Falvey Insurance Group to Host 'Fore the Pets' Charity Golf Tournament Benefiting the Rhode Island SPCA

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Insurance Group is thrilled to announce its upcoming charity golf tournament, "Fore the Pets," set to take place at Richmond Country Club on Monday, September 9. The event aims to raise crucial funds for the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA), supporting their mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome animals in need across the state.

Founded in 1870, the RISPCA is the oldest non-profit animal welfare organization in Rhode Island and the third oldest in the United States. As a 501(c)(3) organization, the RISPCA provides a range of critical services including adoption and rehoming efforts, veterinary care, humane education, and training support. Unique in its authority, the RISPCA is also the only organization in Rhode Island legally empowered to investigate and prosecute cases of animal cruelty and neglect. Annually, the RISPCA handles thousands of complaints and actively supports local law enforcement in responding to animal welfare cases. Beyond dogs and cats, the RISPCA cares for a variety of animals, all in need of a second chance at life.

The organization is also a pioneer in Humane Education, offering programs that teach compassion and respect for animals to both young and adult groups.

100% of proceeds raised by 'Fore the Pets' will be donated to the RISPCA.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, September 9





Location: Richmond Country Club, Richmond, RI





Activities: The day will feature a full round of golf, raffles, and a reception. All proceeds will directly benefit the RISPCA's diverse range of services and programs.

"We are proud to support the RISPCA in their enduring efforts to protect and care for animals in need," said Jack Falvey, Chief Operating Officer of Falvey Insurance Group. "This tournament is about coming together as a community to make a significant impact on the welfare of animals across Rhode Island."

"We are so grateful to be chosen as the recipients of the proceeds from Falvey's 'Fore the Pets' golf tournament! We have truly appreciated the volunteerism and support Falvey employees have given to the Rhode Island SPCA and the animals we serve," said Stephanie Van Patten, Director of Community Engagement, of the Rhode Island SPCA.

Participants interested in joining the "Fore the Pets" golf tournament can register at: https://falveyinsurancegroup.com/fore-the-pets/. Various sponsorship levels are also available, offering an excellent opportunity for local businesses to showcase their commitment to animal welfare.

About Falvey Insurance Group

Falvey Insurance Group is one group with many solutions, distinguishing itself through its robust product offerings that extend beyond premium coverage, providing clients and broker partners with a suite of added-value services at no additional cost. Our commitment to excellence over decades has earned us a reputation for exceeding client expectations and prioritizing their needs. A broker agreement with Falvey opens up access to our comprehensive product lineup and seamless claim handling and loss control experience, backed by our World-Class service from any of our underwriting teams. Learn more about Falvey at falveyinsurancegroup.com.

Media Contact:

Megan Bell

[email protected]

(401) 214-5600

About Rhode Island SPCA: Founded in 1870, the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) is the oldest nonprofit animal welfare organization in Rhode Island and the third oldest in the United States. As a 501(c)(3) organization, the RISPCA is committed to advocating for animals, providing adoption and rehoming services, veterinary care, humane education, and support to pet owners. As the only organization in Rhode Island authorized to investigate and prosecute cases of animal cruelty, the RISPCA plays a crucial role in protecting the welfare of animals across the state. For more information, visit rispca.org.

