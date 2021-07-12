Falvey Insurance Group to Host "Fore the Vets" Charity Golf Tournament Benefiting Operation Stand Down Rhode Island

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Insurance Group is proud to host "Fore the Vets" – a charity golf tournament benefiting Operation Stand Down Rhode Island (OSDRI) on August 4th at Newport National Golf Club. 100% of tournament proceeds will be donated to OSDRI.

OSDRI is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and Rhode Island's primary nonprofit resource for veterans. Their mission is to strengthen the veteran community by providing crucial wrap-around services.

The goal of the tournament is to raise funds for this very worthy group of heroes. There are a number of sponsorship opportunities still available. To register to play in the tournament, or support OSDRI through a sponsorship opportunity, please visit: falveyinsurancegroup.com/fore-the-vets.

The tournament is just one of the ways Falvey plans to support OSDRI through their philanthropy efforts in 2021. Earlier this summer, Falvey employees volunteered at the "Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial" which presented over 7,000 combat boots adorned with flags and placards. Each boot represents the life of a U.S. service member killed in action post 9-11 in the Global War on Terror.

Erik Wallin Esq., Executive Director of Operation Stand Down Rhode Island commented: "We are honored to have the support of Falvey Insurance Group. As OSDRI continues to provide key services to our local veterans, we look to partnerships like this to help us fund our programs and provide us with necessary volunteer power to achieve mission success."

Falvey's Chief Operating Officer, Jack Falvey adds, "Falvey has recently focused its volunteer efforts towards strategic partnerships in order to make a broader impact. Last year, the organization came together to support the RI community through Frontline Foods. This year, we have chosen to partner with Operation Stand Down to support an often-overlooked group – veterans. We hope the tournament and other volunteer efforts will help provide services for our local heroes."

For more information on the tournament, please visit: falveyinsurancegroup.com/fore-the-vets.

About Falvey Insurance Group

Falvey Insurance Group began as a single division, Falvey Cargo Underwriting, opening its first office in 1995 in Wakefield, RI by the company's founder: Mike Falvey. After 25 years, the company has evolved into Falvey Insurance Group, comprised of three divisions: Falvey Cargo Underwriting, Falvey Shippers Insurance and Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance. "The Specialized Insurance Experts" underwrite on behalf of Lloyd's of London, C.V. Starr, Nationwide, Beazley Insurance Company, Hiscox, Ascot Group and State National. The flexibility, World-Class customer service, claims processing excellence, and comprehensive knowledge and expertise that Falvey companies are known for is unparalleled in the insurance industry. Falvey was also named Insurance Insider's MGA of the Year in 2020.

www.falveyinsurancegroup.com

About Operation Stand Down Rhode Island

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island (OSDRI) is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and Rhode Island's primary nonprofit resource for veterans. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Johnston, OSDRI's mission is to strengthen the veteran community by providing crucial wrap-around services.

https://osdri.org/

