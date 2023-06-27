Falvey Insurance Group Welcomes Juanita Shaikh to Marine Cargo Underwriting Team

News provided by

Falvey Insurance Group

27 Jun, 2023, 10:47 ET

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey is thrilled to announce the addition of Juanita Shaikh to its underwriting team as Vice President, Marine Cargo. With an impressive career spanning over 22 years in the marine insurance industry, Juanita brings a wealth of relevant expertise and knowledge to the organization.

Continue Reading
Juanita Shaikh of Falvey Insurance Group
Juanita Shaikh of Falvey Insurance Group

Prior to joining Falvey, Juanita was AVP, Head of Operations & Cargo STP/Underwriter at Southern Marine, where she oversaw the performance and operations/compliance of the whole underwriting portfolio and underwrote on behalf of Lloyd's, along with managing the administrative support staff. At Falvey, Juanita will collaborate closely with our dedicated team of underwriters to assess and manage risks associated with marine operations. She will play a vital role in expanding our market presence, cultivating client relationships, and driving the development of cutting-edge insurance products and services.

"We are delighted to welcome Juanita Shaikh to our team," said Mike Falvey, President & CEO at Falvey. "Her impressive expertise and industry knowledge will undoubtedly strengthen our existing capabilities. With Juanita on board, we are well-positioned to continue providing outstanding service and innovative solutions to our broker partners."

Juanita comments: "I cannot begin to express my excitement about joining Falvey. From the start, everyone has welcomed me with positivity and encouragement. The company's mission, leadership, and people all align with my values. Falvey takes pride in their culture and focuses on giving back to the community, which I love. I know this position is right for me to propel this next phase of my career."

Juanita is located in Houston, TX and will conduct business there from a remote office.

To learn more about Falvey, visit falveyinsurancegroup.com.

About Falvey Insurance Group
At Falvey Insurance Group, our value starts with the strength of our products, but we believe that your premium should provide more than just great coverage. With Falvey Insurance Group, you receive a breadth of additional value-added services at no additional cost. We have spent decades developing a reputation in the industry for commitment to going the extra mile for our clients and broker partners, providing solutions that put your needs first and exceed expectations. If you have a broker agreement with Falvey, you have access to all Group products and a universal claim handling and loss control experience. Plus, you can expect World-Class service from any one of our underwriting teams.

Media Contact:
Megan Bell
[email protected]
(401) 214-5600

SOURCE Falvey Insurance Group

Also from this source

Falvey Insurance Group Partners with Canopius U.S. on Inland Marine

Women's Wellness Event at the Crowne Plaza - Free Registration

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.