Falvey Shippers Insurance Supports Vice President Jay Jeannotte through Haymakers for Hope Sponsorship

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Shippers Insurance is proud to announce its sponsorship of Haymakers for Hope – a 501(c)(3) charity organization that gives men and women the opportunity to fight back against cancer. Haymakers helps individuals train for — and compete in — a sanctioned charity boxing event to raise funds for cancer research, care, awareness, and survivorship.

Falvey Insurance Group, parent company of Falvey Shippers, has recently aligned philanthropy efforts of its companies with causes related to their daily business operations. Haymakers is the charity of focus for Falvey Shippers as it holds very personal significance for Vice President, Jay Jeannotte.

"Cancer has had a devastating impact on my life over the last year. My dad passed away in March 2021 after a hard-fought two-and-a-half-year battle with esophageal cancer. My mom, the epitome of a saint, showed equal toughness and was by his side every step of the way. Sometimes life isn't fair, though. Just a month after my dad's death, she was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer and tragically passed away in July. It all happened so fast and still doesn't seem real. The strength, courage, and resilience both of my parents showed in their respective fights will continue to motivate me every single day for the rest of my life."

On May 19th, Jay will fight in honor of his parents in the Rock 'N Rumble XI Boston 2022 event with members of the Falvey team in the stands. Alongside Falvey's sponsorship of the event, Jay has raised over $52,000 for cancer research.

Falvey Insurance Group's Chief Operating Officer, Jack Falvey adds, "We are honored to support Jay and Haymakers for Hope. Everyone at Falvey is rooting for Jay."

About Falvey Shippers Insurance

Falvey Shippers Insurance provides full-value, all-risk domestic and international shipping insurance through an API integration within clients' existing shipping software. Any shipment can be automatically quoted and insured for its full value with a single click. The entire process is automated, so there is nothing to print or add to your packing materials, and no extra paperwork to manage—you just click it, ship it and forget it. Falvey Shippers is a subsidiary of Falvey Insurance Group, all policies are 100% secured by Lloyd's of London, and all underwriting, claims and technology operations reside in-house.

www.falveyshippers.com

About Haymakers for Hope

We're an official 501(c)(3) charity organization that gives you the opportunity to fight back against cancer. We'll help you train for — and compete in — a sanctioned charity boxing event to raise funds for cancer research, care, awareness and survivorship. To prepare for each event, we combine the efforts of local boxing gyms and volunteers, and match you up with someone of a similar experience level (even if that experience level is "none"). At the end of your journey, you'll compete in front of thousands of supporters, and win or lose you'll step into and out of the ring a champion.

In 2009, founders Andrew Myerson and Julie Anne Kelly participated in the New York City Golden Gloves. They decided that competing against the city's best boxers wasn't enough, and decided to raise money for cancer research. This planted the seeds for Haymakers for Hope. Today, H4H gives everyday people the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in their first sanctioned boxing event. The experience is impactful, challenging, and life-changing, and the march towards a cure will continue long after the last match of the night. Not every fight ends at the bell.

https://haymakersforhope.org

Media Contact:

Megan Bell

401-214-5600

[email protected]

SOURCE Falvey Insurance Group