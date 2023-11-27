Falvey Welcomes Tom Nasso as Chief Underwriting Officer

News provided by

Falvey Insurance Group

27 Nov, 2023, 16:00 ET

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Insurance Group is thrilled to officially welcome Tom Nasso as the newest addition to its executive team as Chief Underwriting Officer. Tom accepted the position in May but was on garden leave until his start date with Falvey today.

"We are ecstatic to at last, officially welcome Tom Nasso to our leadership team. His expertise and leadership will play a pivotal role in steering our underwriting strategies and further solidifying our position in the market," comments Mike Falvey, President & CEO of Falvey Insurance Group.

Continue Reading
Tom Nasso, Falvey's Chief Underwriting Officer
Tom Nasso, Falvey's Chief Underwriting Officer

As Chief Underwriting Officer, Nasso will oversee and lead the company's underwriting divisions. All Falvey product leads – marine cargo, logistics, inland marine, and vessel pollution – will report directly to Tom, fostering a streamlined communication channel that aims to enhance efficiency and collaboration within the organization.

Nasso expressed his enthusiasm about formally joining Falvey, stating, "I am honored to be a part of Falvey, a company known for its specialized expertise and innovation in the insurance industry. I look forward to working closely with the talented team and contributing to the continued underwriting success of the organization."

With an extensive background in Falvey's specialty markets of marine and logistics, Tom brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership from Ascot, and over two-decades in the industry in underwriting leadership positions at various specialty insurance organizations. His proven track record in the industry and strategic vision makes Tom integral as Falvey continues to innovate and grow.

To learn more about Falvey, visit falveyinsurancegroup.com.

About Falvey Insurance Group

At Falvey Insurance Group, our value starts with the strength of our products, but we believe that your premium should provide more than just great coverage. With Falvey Insurance Group, you receive a breadth of additional value-added services at no additional cost. We have spent decades developing a reputation in the industry for commitment to going the extra mile for our clients and broker partners, providing solutions that put your needs first and exceed expectations. If you have a broker agreement with Falvey, you have access to all Group products and a universal claim handling and loss control experience. Plus, you can expect World-Class service from any one of our underwriting teams.

Media Contact:
Megan Bell
[email protected]
(401) 214-5600

SOURCE Falvey Insurance Group

Also from this source

Celebrate Women's Entrepreneurship Day with Complimentary Event Hosted by Falvey Insurance Group

Celebrate Women's Entrepreneurship Day with Complimentary Event Hosted by Falvey Insurance Group

Falvey Insurance Group is excited to announce a special event in honor of Women's Entrepreneurship Day. Join us on November 14th from 8:00 to 11:00...

Falvey Insurance Group Presents "Women on the Rise - Women of the Generations" Event at The Crowne Plaza in Celebration of Women's Equality Day

Falvey Insurance Group is proud to host a special event, "Women on the Rise – Women of the Generations," on Wednesday, August 23rd, starting at 8:00...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.