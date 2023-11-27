Falvey Welcomes Tom Nasso as Chief Underwriting Officer

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falvey Insurance Group is thrilled to officially welcome Tom Nasso as the newest addition to its executive team as Chief Underwriting Officer. Tom accepted the position in May but was on garden leave until his start date with Falvey today.

"We are ecstatic to at last, officially welcome Tom Nasso to our leadership team. His expertise and leadership will play a pivotal role in steering our underwriting strategies and further solidifying our position in the market," comments Mike Falvey, President & CEO of Falvey Insurance Group.

Tom Nasso, Falvey's Chief Underwriting Officer

As Chief Underwriting Officer, Nasso will oversee and lead the company's underwriting divisions. All Falvey product leads – marine cargo, logistics, inland marine, and vessel pollution – will report directly to Tom, fostering a streamlined communication channel that aims to enhance efficiency and collaboration within the organization.

Nasso expressed his enthusiasm about formally joining Falvey, stating, "I am honored to be a part of Falvey, a company known for its specialized expertise and innovation in the insurance industry. I look forward to working closely with the talented team and contributing to the continued underwriting success of the organization."

With an extensive background in Falvey's specialty markets of marine and logistics, Tom brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership from Ascot, and over two-decades in the industry in underwriting leadership positions at various specialty insurance organizations. His proven track record in the industry and strategic vision makes Tom integral as Falvey continues to innovate and grow.

About Falvey Insurance Group

At Falvey Insurance Group, our value starts with the strength of our products, but we believe that your premium should provide more than just great coverage. With Falvey Insurance Group, you receive a breadth of additional value-added services at no additional cost. We have spent decades developing a reputation in the industry for commitment to going the extra mile for our clients and broker partners, providing solutions that put your needs first and exceed expectations. If you have a broker agreement with Falvey, you have access to all Group products and a universal claim handling and loss control experience. Plus, you can expect World-Class service from any one of our underwriting teams.

