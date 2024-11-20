Fam Fave: Chrysler Fuels Family Fun, Best-in-class Overall Cargo Volume With New Chrysler Pacifica FAV Edition

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Family adventures are calling, and the Chrysler Pacifica is ready to deliver, giving even more reason to pack up and head out on the next fun-filled journey with the introduction of the 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Family Adventure Vehicle (FAV) Edition.

New 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Family Adventure Vehicle (FAV) Edition enhances family journeys with unique, versatile content

Chrysler Pacifica FAV Edition has best-in-class standard overall cargo volume with addition of a black Thule rooftop cargo carrier, which adds nearly 16 cubic feet of cargo volume for total Pacifica FAV cargo volume of more than 156 cubic feet

2025 Chrysler Pacifica FAV will offer multi-energy options, including Pacifica gas-powered all-wheel drive, front-wheel drive and Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid FAV configurations

Pacifica FAV enhances Select model with distinctive content and accessories, including blacked-out S Appearance and a new FAV decal featured on driver/front passenger doors

Pacifica FAV rolls on upgraded black 18-inch Foreshadow wheels and includes black Mopar roof rails, premium black fascia and black rear valance

Mopar all-weather floor mats and large cargo mat guard against rain, mud, snow, spills and more

Interior content includes added navigation to standard Uconnect 5 system and premium Harman Kardon audio system

Pacifica FAV and Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid FAV will be available in U.S. and Canada , with orders opening and vehicles arriving at dealerships in Q1 2025

, with orders opening and vehicles arriving at dealerships in Q1 2025 Chrysler Pacifica FAV is available at starting U.S. MSRP of $45,345 ; Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid FAV available at $53,950 MSRP (all prices exclude destination)

; Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid FAV available at MSRP (all prices exclude destination) 2025 Chrysler minivan lineup ranges from entry-level Chrysler Voyager to premium Pacifica Pinnacle, from an electric option in Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid to available all-wheel drive on gas-powered Pacifica

Chrysler Pacifica is the top-selling minivan in the U.S. through Q3 2024

For more information on 2025 Chrysler Pacifica FAV Edition and Chrysler brand family of minivans, visit Chrysler.com

Already the best-selling minivan in the U.S. in 2024 and the No. 4 top-selling plug-in hybrid in the U.S., the new Chrysler Pacifica FAV Edition bolsters Pacifica's already outstanding capability and safety with unique content and accessories, as well as best-in-class standard overall cargo volume.

The Chrysler Pacifica FAV Edition, available in Pacifica gas-powered all-wheel-drive and front-wheel-drive configurations, as well as with the Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, will make its worldwide debut during the press preview for the 2024 LA Auto Show on Nov. 21.

"No matter the adventure, whether it's a cross-country vacation, a local outing for a picnic or road trip for a soccer or hockey tournament, the Chrysler Pacifica FAV Edition helps families load up for fun with best-in-class standard overall cargo volume combined with sporty appearance and additional unique content and road trip-ready accessories," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO. "The Chrysler Pacifica FAV joins the recent return of the Chrysler Voyager in building up the Chrysler minivan lineup and really giving our families and customers the power to choose the vehicle that most closely fits their lifestyles."

The 2025 Chrysler Pacifica FAV and Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid FAV will be available in both the U.S. and Canada, with orders opening and vehicles scheduled to arrive at dealerships in the first quarter of 2025.

Chrysler Pacifica FAV Edition

The 2025 Chrysler Pacifica FAV Edition offers multi-energy options, building on the Pacifica Select and Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Select models with unique content and accessories, including a Thule cargo carrier, blacked-out design cues from the popular S Appearance and a unique new FAV decal featured on the driver and front passenger doors.

The rooftop cargo carrier by Thule creates more room for road trips with nearly 16 cubic feet of cargo volume, taking the total cargo volume of the Pacifica to more than 156 cubic feet — best-in-class in the minivan segment. The cargo carrier adds plenty of space to accommodate travel items such as sleeping bags, tents, coolers and picnic baskets, beach chairs, air mattresses, sporting equipment or whatever helps families fuel their fun.

The black Thule rooftop carrier, installed prior to customer delivery, sits on black Mopar roof rails, aligning with the sleek, blacked-out S Appearance feel of the FAV. Additional black exterior accents include upgraded black 18-inch Foreshadow wheels, a premium black fascia and black rear valance. The FAV offers a choice of three exterior colors: Diamond Black, Red Hot and Bright White.

The Pacifica FAV adds navigation capabilities to the standard Uconnect 5 system with 10.1-inch high-definition touchscreen and delivers premium sound with the Harman Kardon audio system, pumped through a 10-inch rear-quarter trim subwoofer and 19-speaker system (Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid FAV features a 20-speaker system).

Durable Mopar all-weather floor mats and a large cargo mat in the rear help protect from rain, mud, snow, spills and more, keeping the interior clean and ready for the next family adventure.

The Pacifica FAV Edition includes a variety of standard and optional equipment featured on Pacifica Select models, including:

Standard second- and third-row Stow 'n Go seating (standard third-row Stow 'n Go on Plug-in Hybrid)

Auto-dimming rearview mirror, second-row one-touch windows, universal garage door opener and premium carpets added as standard on all Select models

Standard safety features include Lane Departure Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path detection, Rear Park Assist, adaptive cruise control and more

Available Uconnect Theater with Amazon Fire TV and FamCam rear seat camera

Available Stow 'n Vac on Pacifica gas models

The Chrysler Pacifica FAV Edition is available at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $45,345 ($47,940 with AWD), and at an MSRP of $53,950 for the Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid FAV (all prices exclude destination).

Chrysler Family of Minivans

The 2025 Chrysler minivan lineup offers customers the choice of the vehicle that fits their individual needs, ranging from the new for 2025 entry-level, budget-friendly Chrysler Voyager, to the premium 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle with the most luxurious interior in its class, from an electric option in the 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, to available all-wheel drive in the gasoline-powered Chrysler Pacifica and the new Chrysler Pacifica FAV Edition.

For more information on the Chrysler brand minivan lineup, visit Chrysler.com.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, and advanced innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. Chrysler continues to build on that nearly 100-year legacy of creating ingenious products and technologies for mainstream customers, moving forward on an electrified transformation that will launch the brand's first battery-electric vehicle in 2026.

The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler created 40 years ago. The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid symbolizes the brand's electrification evolution, representing the first electrified minivan in the segment and achieving 82 MPGe, an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of 520 miles. Chrysler Pacifica delivers the most standard safety features and most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class and is also the most awarded minivan over the last seven years with more than 175 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan. Chrysler Voyager rejoins the lineup in 2025 as a budget-friendly minivan option.

Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Chrysler and company news and video on:

SOURCE Stellantis