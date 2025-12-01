Sparkle Is Back! Chrysler Pacifica and The Elf on the Shelf Create Holiday Magic Again This Holiday Season

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Chrysler Pacifica and The Elf on the Shelf return to create holiday magic together in new social media campaign.

As the official minivan of the holiday season, Chrysler Pacifica and The Elf on the Shelf come together once again to spread Christmas magic

Holiday marketing campaign to run through Christmas Eve across Chrysler brand's Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Pinterest social media channels

Consumers can play along as The Elf on the Shelf, Sparkle the Scout Elf, finds its way into the Chrysler Pacifica

Consumers are invited to post their own photos of The Elf on the Shelf in their Chrysler Pacifica minivan on their own social media channels and to tag @Chrysler

Campaign extends across the Chrysler brand website, digital media channels and the brand's Wrap up the Year sales event

Chrysler brand and The Elf on the Shelf spread holiday magic again this holiday season. Together, Sparkle the Scout Elf and the Chrysler Pacifica, the official minivan of the holiday season, help deliver holiday joy to families this Christmas in Chrysler's new holiday marketing campaign.



"As families gather together to eagerly await the arrival of Santa's sleigh this holiday season, the Chrysler Pacifica, together with Sparkle the Scout Elf, will once again help spread the magic of the season," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler CEO. "Whether you're making a last-minute grocery run, participating in a mobile meal service or holiday shopping, the Pacifica offers the perfect toasty seat and panoramic glass roof for children to search the skies for Santa's sleigh. Parents also know that our Stow n' Go storage and seating system is a great place to store luggage as you make your way to grandmother's house, or to hide presents from the kids until they're placed under the tree."



Chrysler brand's social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Pinterest, invite fans to help spot The Elf on the Shelf in the Chrysler Pacifica. Families can get in on the fun by posting their own family photos with The Elf on The Shelf and by tagging @Chrysler. The brand's The Elf on the Shelf-inspired content will include weekly Instagram stories and content across TikTok and Facebook, such as "can you spot Sparkle?" and polls asking fans, "what has been Sparkle's finest moment?," throughout the month of December leading up to Christmas Eve.



The Elf on the Shelf campaign leverages the Chrysler Pacifica's many unique features to give Sparkle the Scout Elf new options to have some fun this holiday season, including:

Get cozy in one of Pacifica's abundant elf-size cup holders

Hide holiday gifts or store luggage in Pacifica's class-exclusive second-row Stow 'n Go storage bin

Catch up on favorite Santa movies with Pacifica's Uconnect Theater system

Help clean up any candy cane or holiday messes with Pacifica's third-row Stow 'n Vac

The campaign was created by the Chrysler brand in partnership with Publicis.



The Lumistella Company

CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company is the parent company behind The Elf on the Shelf® Santaverse™, the official source for the stories of the enchanted world of Santa Claus. Family-owned and women-led since 2005, the company's portfolio includes a number of iconic Christmas brands, including The Elf on the Shelf, Elf Pets and Elf Mates. As a global company operating in 29 countries, on five continents with 100-plus licensees, our purpose is to make joyful family moments possible around the world. To learn more about The Lumistella Company, please visit https://lumistella.com/.



Chrysler Brand

Chrysler marks its 100th anniversary in 2025, honoring Walter P. Chrysler's legacy of innovation, engineering excellence and beautiful, affordable designs. As the brand celebrates this milestone, the future looks bright with exciting new releases: a refreshed Chrysler Pacifica in 2026, a new crossover soon after and a third product inspired by the Halcyon concept.



The Chrysler Pacifica – America's best-selling and most awarded minivan – continues to lead the segment it pioneered more than 40 years ago. Designed and engineered for modern families, Pacifica offers all-wheel drive, advanced safety features and the class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system. Chrysler's multi-energy minivan lineup also includes the value-focused Chrysler Voyager and the Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid – the first electrified minivan in its class – delivering 82 MPGe, up to 32 miles of all-electric range, and a total range of 520 miles.



Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.



