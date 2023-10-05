FAMILIA GONZÁLEZ REYNOSO FOUNDATION AWARDS OVER $200,000 IN SCHOLARSHIPS TO EMPOWER THE FUTURE OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Familia González Reynoso Foundation is proud to announce the latest round of scholarships awarded to deserving students seeking higher education. This year, they have allocated over $200,000 in scholarships to support the 235 students in their pursuit of academic excellence.

"These scholarships, a testament to our commitment to the community, were presented to talented and dedicated students who have shown remarkable promise in their academic journey," said Estela Ortiz González, president of the Familia González Reynoso Foundation. "Northgate González Market and the Familia González Reynoso Foundation firmly believe that investing in education is a pathway to empower individuals and uplift communities."

Thanks to the scholarships, students will be attending university and public and private college campuses, both in-state and out-of-state, including schools allied with the University of California system, the Cal State University system, Ivy League campuses, and various community colleges. They include UCLA, USC, UC Riverside, UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara, Cal Berkeley, Cal State Fullerton, Cal State Los Angeles, Cal State Long Beach, UC San Diego, Notre Dame and Yale University.

Over the years, Northgate Market and the Familia González Reynoso Foundation have collectively contributed more than $2 million in scholarships and community donations. In addition to scholarships, the foundation has provided invaluable support and resources to families throughout Southern California. Established 21 years ago, the Familia González Reynoso Foundation is committed to enhancing the lives of individuals and communities by supporting organizations involved in higher education, human services, and Latino empowerment. The foundation also extends grants for funeral assistance to individuals in need during difficult times.

"I was shopping with my mom at Northgate to gather ingredients to learn some of her recipes when I saw a small flyer by the register that advertised the scholarship. I entered the store looking for ingredients and left with a perfect scholarship opportunity, and as of August 25th, 2023, I stand proudly as a recipient of the González Reynoso Family Foundation scholarship!" said Marlene Gaeta, who is attending Chapman University. "The $1,000 will help fund my education by paying for my Film and Television Production Major's hefty fees & and will encourage me to focus on my education while these fees are paid for. Thank you so much for this opportunity. I am forever grateful to the González Reynoso Family Foundation!"

Through these initiatives, Northgate González Market and the Familia González Reynoso Foundation remain steadfast in their dedication to fostering educational opportunities and creating a brighter future for deserving students in Southern California.

About the Familia González Reynoso Foundation: Established 21 years ago, the Familia González Reynoso Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals and communities through its support of higher education, human services, Latino empowerment, and funeral assistance grants. The foundation continues to make a positive impact on the lives of those it serves in Southern California.

