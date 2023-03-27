Familiarity with GSK's Jesduvroq® (daprodustat) Likely to Be Strong Driver of Adoption in Dialysis, According to Spherix Global Insights

According to Spherix Global Insights, the latest findings from RealTime Dynamix™: Renal Anemia report indicate that the more familiar nephrologists are with Jesduvroq, the more bullish they are about uptake.

EXTON, Pa., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 32nd wave of ongoing tracking of the U.S. Renal Anemia market, Spherix surveyed 207 US nephrologists about overall patient management and anticipated treatment changes in the dialysis setting with the launch of GSK's novel HIF-PH inhibitor, Jesduvroq. The survey was fielded in March 2023.

After years of failed U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) applications from three different oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitors (HIF-PHI), in February 2023, the FDA finally approved GSK's Jesduvroq® (daprodustat) for the once daily treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD). The label was less-than-desirable for GSK with an indication restricted to adults who have been receiving dialysis for at least four months, limited dosing flexibility with only once-daily dosing, and a black box warning for cardiovascular risks. This label leaves some nephrologists wondering about the risk-benefit of this new medication.

Spherix Global Insights' latest publication, RealTime Dynamix: Renal Anemia shows that the more familiar nephrologists are with Jesduvroq, the more favorable their impressions of the drug and the more readily they anticipate adoption.

Some examples include:

Brand Preference : When asked which agent they would take themselves if on dialysis and anemia treatment were necessary, just 22% of those with low familiarity select Jesduvroq, but close to half of those who are highly familiar choose to take the agent.

: When asked which agent they would take themselves if on dialysis and anemia treatment were necessary, just 22% of those with low familiarity select Jesduvroq, but close to half of those who are highly familiar choose to take the agent. Brand Expectations : Just 15% of low familiarity nephrologists think that Jesduvroq can add significant improvement to anemia outcomes in dialysis compared to half of those who are highly familiar.

nephrologists Jesduvroq Brand Adoption : Those with high familiarity are 6-7 times as likely to prescribe the drug in the next three months compared to those with low familiarity.

To execute on this opportunity, GSK will need a three-pronged approach to address access, education, and promotion.

Access : It will be critical to create strong partnerships with dialysis organizations in addition to addressing formulary coverage in the growing number of Medicare Advantage plans servicing dialysis patients.

: It will be critical to create strong partnerships with dialysis organizations in addition to addressing formulary coverage in the growing number of Medicare Advantage plans servicing dialysis patients. Education : Healthcare providers need to rapidly learn Jesduvroq's clinical benefits and GSK has upcoming opportunities at the Renal Physician Association meeting this weekend as well as the National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meetings in April 2023 .

Jesduvroq's GSK Promotion : Nephrology is a promotion-sensitive specialty and nephrologists will expect a strong launch from GSK . While 24% of the RealTime Dynamix: Renal Anemia survey respondents characterized GSK as being a strong leader in renal anemia, 62% rated anemia giant and key competitor, Amgen (with Epogen and Aranesp ) as being a strong leader in the field.

Spherix will also be tracking key launch performance metrics – including monthly tracking and quarterly deeper quantitative-qualitative analysis through its Launch Dynamix: Jesduvroq® series, kicking off in May 2023.

