Families and Advocates to Assemble and Urge Lawmakers to Prioritize Early Childhood in Michigan's FY25 Budget

LANSING, Mich., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Families, early childhood professionals, and advocates will gather in Lansing on March 20 to urge Michigan lawmakers to prioritize early childhood in the state's FY25 budget.

The second Early Childhood Capitol Day hosted by Think Babies Michigan (TBMI), which is facilitated by the Early Childhood Investment Corporation Michigan Association for the Education of the Young Child (Michigan AEYC), and Mothering Justice, will bring hundreds of community members together to meet with their state representative or senator to ask for their support of paid family and medical leave (FLOC), increased funding for early childhood education, and higher compensation for the early childhood workforce.

These recommendations are being made following Governor Whitmer's proposed FY25 budget, which includes measures such as expanding access to preschool for all and increasing eligibility for child care subsidy. Whitmer's proposal to extend the eligibility of child care subsidy to licensed child care providers' children would be beneficial for those in the early childhood workforce. However, the proposed 10% reimbursement rate increase for child care providers receiving subsidy does not offset the 26% cut that providers experienced last October after the end of COVID relief funding. Failure to reinstate funding could result in the closure of up to 1,200 child care businesses statewide, impacting over 56,000 children and their families. Advocates are also pushing for the Michigan Legislature to join other states in providing paid family and medical leave for every employee in Michigan, allowing workers to take necessary time off to recover from childbirth and bond with their babies without financial hardship.

"The focus of this day will be on the vital need to invest in Michigan's early childhood system," said Sacha Klein, ECIC Senior Director of Policy and Advocacy. "It is crucial for Michigan to have a robust system in place that guarantees every child receives the necessary care during their formative years to set them up for future success in school and in their personal lives."

Families and community members will be joined by Senator Kirstin McDonald Rivet and Emily Laidlaw, Director of the Michigan Child Care Licensing Bureau on the East steps of the State capitol at 12:30 p.m. and will speak on opportunities during this legislative session to make Michigan a state where young children and their families thrive. Prioritizing early childhood education and services will help ensure Michigan's youngest citizens have the quality care they need to thrive and prevent families from having to leave the workforce, further impairing the economy due to the lack of sufficient child care.

Michigan residents are encouraged to learn more about the event by visiting https://www.ecic4kids.org/policy-capitol-day/

"It is imperative that our legislators listen to the needs of their constituents," Toyja Bridges, Child Care Organizer with Mothering Justice said, "effective policy outcomes can't happen without input from those affected."

Think Babies Michigan is a collaborative prenatal-to-three policy initiative made up of over 2,400 families and other early childhood stakeholders who are working together to make Michigan a top state to have a baby and raise a child. Think Babies Michigan is proudly powered by the Early Childhood Investment Corporation.

The Michigan Association for the Education of Young Children promotes high-quality early learning for all children, birth through age 8, by connecting practice, policy, and research. We advance a diverse, dynamic early childhood profession and support all who care for, educate, and work on behalf of young children.

Mothering Justice is a grassroots policy advocacy organization that provides mothers of color in America with the resources and tools to use their power to make equitable changes in policy. We are dedicated to improving the quality of life for families in America by empowering mothers of color to take action on American policy on behalf of themselves and their families.

SOURCE Early Childhood Investment Corporation