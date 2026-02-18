Families Can Book the Ultimate Spring Break Getaway During Great Wolf Lodge's New Spring SplashFest Celebration

The perfect, convenient Spring Break vacation destination for families looking to shake off the winter blues in the resort's always 84-degree indoor water park

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Families looking for the best Spring Break Getaway will love the brand-new Spring SplashFest at Great Wolf Lodge. Families will delight in the bright, cheerful décor throughout the resort and enjoy springtime crafts and activities. Best of all, families don't need to deal with the hassle of air travel as Great Wolf Lodge offers an incredible spring getaway that's just a short drive away.

Kept at 84-degrees year-round, Great Wolf Lodge's signature indoor water park offers families an escape from winter blues and rain-filled spring days. The expansive water park features exhilarating slides, a multi-level water play structure, splash pads, a giant tipping bucket, wave pool, a winding lazy river and more.

Some of the Spring activities that will be in full swing at Great Wolf Lodge include:

Spring Yoga Tails : Families stretch, flex and breathe in fun exercises designed to stimulate energy, imagination and self-expression.

: Families stretch, flex and breathe in fun exercises designed to stimulate energy, imagination and self-expression. SplashFest Arts & Crafts: Kids can let their imagination run wild with spring-themed keepsakes like personalized bracelets or keychains, color-your-own buttons, seasonal origami and coloring pages, and Wolf Ear decorating.

Kids can let their imagination run wild with spring-themed keepsakes like personalized bracelets or keychains, color-your-own buttons, seasonal origami and coloring pages, and Wolf Ear decorating. Springtime Games : Families can enjoy some fun competition playing spring-themed games like new Spring SplashFest Bingo.

: Families can enjoy some fun competition playing spring-themed games like new Spring SplashFest Bingo. SplashFest Family Dance Party & Story Time: Guests will gather in the lobby to enjoy the sights and sounds of spring during the nightly dance party, followed by Great Wolf's nightly interactive story time tale.

To celebrate the arrival of spring, Great Wolf Lodge is serving up a fresh and festive collection of limited-time food and drink offerings at all 22 U.S. locations including:

Ranch Bacon Double Burger: Great Wolf's signature burger made with two juicy beef patties stacked high with melted American cheese, smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, and buttermilk ranch.

Great Wolf's signature burger made with two juicy beef patties stacked high with melted American cheese, smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, and buttermilk ranch. Fire-Grilled Skewer Trio: A flavorful trio of grilled shrimp, tender beef sirloin, and vegetables topped with pineapple chimichurri and served over buttery mashed potatoes.

A flavorful trio of grilled shrimp, tender beef sirloin, and vegetables topped with pineapple chimichurri and served over buttery mashed potatoes. Ranch Milkshake: A sweet-and-tangy vanilla ranch shake topped with fried chicken, carrots and celery, and finished with a sweet-and-salty lime rim and whipped cream.

A sweet-and-tangy vanilla ranch shake topped with fried chicken, carrots and celery, and finished with a sweet-and-salty lime rim and whipped cream. Wolf Brownie Ice Cream Tower: Two giant warm brownies stacked with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, caramel drizzle, and clouds of whipped cream.

Spring SplashFest is one of four seasonal celebrations at Great Wolf Lodge where families build traditions, enjoy screen-free bonding, and create memories. To learn more about Spring SplashFest and plan your Spring Break getaway, visit greatwolf.com.

Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. owns and operates North America's largest family of indoor water park resorts. With 23 locations across North America, Great Wolf Lodge offers a fully integrated resort experience designed for families, with an expansive indoor water park, family-friendly attractions, fun-filled entertainment, delectable eateries and more—all under one roof.

