Families Have a New Way to Enjoy Great Wolf Lodge: Company Introduces Nationwide Waterpark Day Pass Program

CHICAGO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Wolf Lodge is providing families with a new way to experience the resort's beloved waterpark. Guests can choose to howl for a single day with a brand-new waterpark day pass starting at $50 per person, available at U.S resorts this summer. Until now, access to Great Wolf Lodge's waterpark was available only to overnight guests. The new offering means families looking for a quick day trip have the option of spending the day at the resort's centerpiece attraction.

"We believe time together as a family is a precious commodity, and the ability to slip away for day, or even a few hours, to have fun at our waterparks is something we feel families will be excited about," shared Murray Hennessy, chief executive officer for Great Wolf Resorts. "While an overnight stay provides families with the most immersive and comprehensive Great Wolf Lodge experience, we recognize that many families are pressed for time and can't get away for a night, so we wanted to provide another option."

To celebrate the nationwide launch of the waterpark day pass program, Great Wolf Lodge will donate $5 to Make-A-Wish® for every day pass sold now through the end of June. Guests can help support the Make-A-Wish mission to grant life-changing wishes to children battling critical illnesses by purchasing a day pass by June 30 for use in June, July or August. For more information about Make-A-Wish, guests can visit wish.org.

"As a new corporate partner, we are grateful to Great Wolf Lodge for their generosity, which will help more children battling critical illnesses replace fear with confidence, sadness with joy and anxiety with hope," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "This month, by purchasing day passes guests can join the Make-A-Wish community in improving the lives of wish families – many of which are likely guests' friends, neighbors and relatives."

Currently, waterpark day passes are available at all of the company's U.S. resorts except Great Wolf Lodge Minnesota in Bloomington, which is expected to start offering waterpark day passes in July.

The number of waterpark day passes will be monitored each day to ensure the number of visitors at the waterpark is actively managed. The quantity of waterpark day passes available on a given day is based on the projected number of rooms occupied at the resort on that day. This controlled approach allows Great Wolf Lodge to maintain a safe, comfortable and enjoyable waterpark experience for all guests.

"Families love knowing that when they come to the waterpark at Great Wolf Lodge, they won't need to wait in long lines for their favorite slides, struggle to find a deck chair, or swim shoulder to shoulder in our pools," added Hennessy. "By managing capacity levels at our waterparks we will continue to offer a stress-free waterpark experience, just as we have from the onset of Great Wolf Lodge."

To check availability of waterpark day passes for a particular day, guests can visit greatwolf.com. Due to the capacity restraints in place, waterpark day passes must be purchased at least a day in advance of a visit. Waterpark day passes are only available online and cannot be purchased at the resorts. Passes are not required for toddlers 2 or under when accompanied by an adult pass holder.

The waterpark day pass program provides families with a full-day of play. Guests can access the waterpark starting at 10am on the day their pass is valid and can stay at the resort until the waterpark closes that evening. Guests can also choose a more immersive Great Wolf Lodge experience with an overnight stay that offers unlimited access to the waterpark, a spacious family-friendly suite and a host of complimentary family activities throughout the resort.

For more information about Great Wolf Lodge's waterpark day pass program, or to book a visit, guests can greatwolf.com/daypass or by call 1-888-960-WOLF (9653).

About Great Wolf Resorts, Inc .

Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. is North America's largest family of indoor waterpark resorts, and through its subsidiaries and affiliates, owns and operates family resorts under the Great Wolf Lodge brand. Great Wolf Resorts is a fully integrated resort company with Great Wolf Lodge locations in: Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; Sandusky, Ohio; Traverse City, Mich.; Kansas City, Kan.; Williamsburg, Va.; Pocono Mountains, Pa.; Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada; Mason, Ohio; Grapevine, Texas; Grand Mound, Wash., Fitchburg, Mass., Charlotte, N.C.; Garden Grove, Calif., Colorado Springs, Colo., Bloomington, Minn., LaGrange, Ga., and Gurnee, Ill. Additional resorts planned include Scottsdale, Ariz. (late September 2019) and Manteca, Calif. (mid 2020).

Additional information may be found on the company's online media center.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 40,000 volunteers across the U.S., grant a wish every 34 minutes, on average, somewhere in the country. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 315,000 wishes to children in the U.S. and its territories; more than 15,600 in 2018 alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

