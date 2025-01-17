Families to Explore Two Dozen School Options at School Choice Fair during School Choice Week

500 attendees expected at family-friendly event celebrating school choice

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With next school year on their minds, families will explore different education options and have a blast at the School Choice Fair at Wahooz Family Fun Zone during School Choice Week in Idaho. Hosted by the Coalition of Idaho Charter School Families, the event will feature representatives from schools and organizations showcasing a wide range of K-12 educational pathways, helping families make informed decisions about their children's education.

The fair will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, at the Galaxy Event Center at Wahooz Family Fun Zone in Meridian. Attendees will connect with representatives from two dozen public charter schools and virtual schools. A full list of participating schools can be found on the event's webpage.

The free community event comes at an important time for Idaho families, as the state has recently updated its open enrollment policies. Students can now transfer between public schools at any time during the year, and after two years, families no longer need to reapply annually. These changes make it easier for families to access the educational options that best fit their needs.

Representatives from traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, and private schools will be available to help families understand their options under these expanded policies. Parents can connect directly with educators to learn about different learning environments and get their questions answered to help make informed choices for their families.

"The School Choice Fair provides an incredible opportunity for educators, families, and stakeholders to come together and explore the best educational options available in our state," said China Gum, event lead at the Coalition of Idaho Charter School Families. "By hosting this event in a fun, engaging environment, we're making it easier for parents to connect with schools and organizations that can help them make the best decisions for their children."

The fair will also feature family-friendly activities, including balloon artists, photo booths, face painting, and complimentary food, creating a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere for attendees.

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week 2025, which will feature thousands of events nationwide celebrating educational opportunities. This fair represents one of Idaho's largest school choice celebrations, bringing together the educational community to support family choice in education.

The Coalition of Idaho Charter School Families works to support and expand educational opportunities for families across Idaho.

Location Details: Wahooz Family Fun Zone - Galaxy Event Center is located at 1385 S Blue Marlin Ln, Meridian, ID 83642.

Families can learn more and RSVP for this free event at idahoschoolfair.com . Spanish-speaking families can RSVP at schoolchoiceweek.com/events/2025-idaho-feria-escolar .

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

