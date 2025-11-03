Family Care Center Brings Outpatient Mental Health Services to Castle Rock

Most insurance is accepted, and appointments for all ages are now available

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the 2025 State of Mental Health in America report, 28% of Colorado residents—more than 1.26 million people—are living with a mental health condition. Colorado ranks 50th in the nation for mental illness prevalence, underscoring a critical need for more accessible, effective mental health care.

To help meet that need, Family Care Center, a national leader in outpatient behavioral health, has opened its newest clinic in Castle Rock, Colorado—marking its 20th location in the state. The new clinic expands access to evidence-based mental health services for individuals and families across Castle Rock, Castle Pines, and neighboring communities.

"Opening the Castle Rock clinic is part of our over 10-year history of making life-changing mental health care more accessible to Coloradans," said Chris Ivany, M.D., Chief Executive Officer. "We have a multidisciplinary team that provides evidence-based treatments to help individuals and families take meaningful steps toward lasting stability and well-being."

Some of the Castle Rock clinic's in-network services, include:

Individual, couples, and family therapy

Psychiatry and medication management

And advanced treatment options like transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS).

Each patient receives highly personalized and results-driven support through an integrated care model delivered by therapists, psychiatrists, and other clinicians. As a result, over 90% of Family Care Center patients report significant improvements in their mental health, far surpassing the national benchmark of 52%.

"With such a high percentage of our patients experiencing significant improvements in their mental health, we're not just providing care—we're delivering solutions that help our community thrive," said State Director Charlton Clarke. "Patients of all ages can now access the mental health support they need in one convenient location with fast access to appointment times."

For appointments or more information about the Castle Rock clinic, visit www.fccwellbeing.com or call (888) 374-5066.

Family Care Center is a national leader in mental health services, dedicated to positively impacting the well-being of local communities. Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians deliver comprehensive, evidence-based care, providing positive outcomes for patients of all ages. In addition to therapy and psychiatric services, they are at the forefront of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing mental health care providers in the U.S, providing patient care, conducting research and offering continuing medical education in their field. With over 40 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

