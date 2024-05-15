Family Care Center Continues Middle Tennessee Growth with New Mt. Juliet Clinic

Most insurance is accepted, and outpatient appointments are now available

MT. JULIET, Tenn., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center proudly announces the grand opening of its state-of-the-art mental health clinic, poised to transform mental wellness in the heart of Mt. Juliet. With a commitment to providing compassionate care and innovative treatment options, the clinic aims to support individuals and families who are navigating the complexities of mental health challenges.

Family Care Center's Mt. Juliet clinic provides outpatient mental health care to Wilson County, Tennessee residents. Post this Family Care Center opened its sixth Tennessee clinic with a ribbon-cutting event on May 14. The new Mt. Juliet outpatient clinic offers talk therapy, psychiatric services and the groundbreaking, FDA-approved transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment.

According to the 2023 report Child and Adolescent Mental Health in Tennessee from the Sycamore Institute, a growing share of Tennessee adolescents report poor mental health, symptoms of depression and attempting suicide. While these rates align with national rates, kids needing services in Tennessee are less likely to receive them than many around the country.

"At Family Care Center, our mission is clear: to ensure every individual and family has access to the mental health support they need when they need it most," said Chief Executive Officer Wayne Cavanaugh. "Through collaborative partnerships with communities and providers, and by providing accessible, in-network care, we're breaking down barriers and making a positive impact on communities in Tennessee."

The new clinic offers personalized care plans that include everything from talk therapy to psychiatric services and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) — a highly effective FDA-approved treatment for depression, OCD and more. When all three Family Care Center services are combined, over 90% of patients have reported decreased symptoms.

"The fact that we provide comprehensive, collaborative behavioral health care in one location sets Family Care Center above the typical, siloed standard of care." said Regional Director and LPC-S David Wood. "Not only can you book appointments that fit your school or work schedule, but patients of all ages can also see a therapist, psychiatrist and other providers in one convenient location."

The new Mt. Juliet clinic, located conveniently off I-40 and Mt. Juliet Rd., offers both in-person and virtual appointments. Family Care Center has several other clinics in Middle Tennessee, including Brentwood, Franklin, Murfreesboro and Midtown, Nashville, and will be expanding to Knoxville in June.

To learn more about Family Care Center's comprehensive mental health services or to start care, please visit https://fccwellbeing.com or call (888) 374-5066.

About Family Care Center

Family Care Center is one of the nation's leading providers of mental health services and is dedicated to making a positive impact on the well-being of local communities. Their top rated, multi-specialty clinicians provide comprehensive, evidence-based care that yields lasting positive results for patients of all ages. In addition to individual, couples and family therapy, as well as psychiatric services, Family Care Center leads in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest growing providers of mental health in the United States. With nearly 30 locations across Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

SOURCE Family Care Center