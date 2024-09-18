Family Care Center Brings Comprehensive Mental Health Care to Alamo Heights

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Care Center has opened an outpatient mental health clinic in Alamo Heights, continuing its growth and making integrated care more accessible to individuals, couples, families and Veterans in Bexar County. The new clinic, located at 430 W. Sunset Rd., offers in-person and virtual therapy, counseling and psychiatry for patients of all ages. They operate three locations in the San Antonio area.

Patients of all ages can receive comprehensive mental services in one convenient location. Appointments available now. Post this Patients of all ages can receive comprehensive mental services in one convenient location. Appointments available now.

According to the latest data from Mental Health America, Texas experienced a significant decline in adult access to mental health care, dropping from #35 in 2023 to #44 in 2024. The state's drop in ranking underscores a growing concern: many Texans struggle to find timely and adequate support. Addressing this issue is critical, not only for improving individual well-being but also for enhancing the overall health and productivity of communities across Texas.

"As we continue our expansion in San Antonio, we are committed to offering timely, effective treatment options that address a wide range of mental health needs, fostering well-being and resilience within our community," said Chief Executive Officer Wayne Cavanaugh.

The new Alamo Heights clinic offers a broad spectrum of behavioral health care services, including talk therapy, psychiatric care and innovative transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). TMS is an FDA-approved, non-invasive treatment that provides hope for those struggling with conditions like depression and OCD, primarily when traditional methods haven't worked.

"While increasing access to mental health care is critical, ensuring people receive quality care is equally important," said Regional Director Jessica Miller. "Our clinics offer convenient appointment times with therapists, psychologists, psychiatrists and other clinicians—all in one location. This integrated approach ensures that children, teens and adults receive comprehensive care for various conditions right here in Alamo Heights."

To learn more about its mental health services or to start care at the Alamo Heights clinic, please visit https://fccwellbeing.com or call (888) 374-5066.

About Family Care Center

Family Care Center is one of the nation's leading providers of mental health services and is dedicated to positively impacting the well-being of local communities. Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians provide comprehensive, evidence-based care that yields lasting positive results for patients of all ages. In addition to individual, couples and family therapy, as well as psychiatric services, Family Care Center leads in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing providers of mental health in the United States, providing patient care, conducting research and offering continuing medical education in its field. With over 30 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

