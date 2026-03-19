Family Care Center Multi-Site Study Shows Integrated Care Significantly Improves Depression Outcomes

Key findings at a glance:

A large multi-site naturalistic study evaluated an integrated behavioral health care model offering medication management, psychotherapy, and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) at all Family Care Center clinics.





Seventy-six percent of patients showed clinically significant improvement within 44 days, with remission achieved in an average of 70 days.





Patients receiving all three treatment modalities were 91% more likely to achieve clinical improvement or remission than those receiving only one.

DENVER, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Family Care Center indicates that integrated behavioral health care offering medication management, psychotherapy, and TMS in one setting is associated with faster recovery and higher remission rates for patients with depression (compared to previous benchmarks). The study, published in Psychiatric Services, found that 76% of patients improved within 44 days, and those receiving all three treatment modalities were nearly twice as likely to achieve clinical improvement or remission.

Addressing fragmentation in depression care

Depression is one of the most common and disabling health conditions worldwide, affecting hundreds of millions of people and placing a significant burden on individuals, families, and communities.

Although effective treatments exist, many patients struggle to recover because care is often fragmented. Traditional behavioral health models may offer only one service—such as medication management or psychotherapy—even though many patients benefit from a combination of treatments.

As a result, patients frequently receive care at multiple locations, managing separate appointments for medication, therapy, and specialized treatments like TMS. This lack of coordination can create unnecessary barriers to recovery and may lead to:

Delays in referrals between collaborating providers

Breakdowns in communication among providers

Reduced treatment adherence

Significantly reduced outcomes

Family Care Center integrated care study overview

The purpose of the study was to evaluate a civilian community-based model derived from the U.S. Army behavioral health care clinical service line. The multi-site naturalistic study, titled an Evaluation of An Integrated Behavioral Healthcare Specialty Clinical Service Line for Depression: A Quality Improvement Initiative, assessed the impact of an integrated behavioral health service model on:

Treatment utilization

Treatment adherence

Clinical outcomes

The integrated model evaluated in the study offers three evidence-based services at each Family Care Center clinic location:

Medication management

Psychotherapy

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS)

This structure aims to reduce barriers to care by providing multiple treatment options within a single, coordinated setting.

Study finds meaningful improvements in anxiety and depression

The findings indicate that delivering multiple evidence-based treatments at a single patient-centered location increases adherence to each service. All three treatments were associated with significant improvements in both PHQ-9 (depression) and GAD-7 (anxiety) scores. Additionally, treatments including medication or TMS yielded greater overall improvements than psychotherapy alone.

Clinical improvement and remission

76% of patients achieved clinically significant improvement, defined as a 5-point reduction on the PHQ-9 depression scale, within 44 days.

Patients reached remission (PHQ-9 < 10) within 70 days on average.

These rates exceeded previously reported benchmarks, and the time to improvement was shorter.

Impact of multiple treatment modalities

Patients who received all three treatment modalities demonstrated:

A 91% higher likelihood of achieving clinical improvement or remission

A 64% higher likelihood of experiencing treatment response

Patients with more severe depression were also more likely to receive multiple treatment approaches, suggesting that higher-acuity patients appropriately utilized more comprehensive, coordinated care.

Role of TMS

Patients who received TMS, either alone or in combination with other treatments, exhibited the highest likelihood of achieving clinical improvement, response, and remission compared to those who received psychotherapy alone.

Patients who received TMS had a 53% increased likelihood of remission compared to those who did not receive TMS.

A care model that transforms recovery

Depression treatment is most effective when care is accessible, coordinated, and tailored to patient needs. The study demonstrates that an integrated behavioral health care model, which offers medication management, psychotherapy, and TMS in a single setting, is associated with significantly improved clinical outcomes and accelerated recovery timelines.

Family Care Center has intentionally developed an integrated behavioral health care model to reduce fragmentation and improve outcomes. Each clinic offers:

By delivering coordinated, evidence-based services in a single location, this model minimizes delays, enhances provider communication, and increases patient access to comprehensive care.

As health care systems aim to improve value, reduce disability, and enhance patient-centered care, integrated behavioral health delivery models represent a promising and scalable solution.

About Family Care Center

Family Care Center is a national leader in mental health services, dedicated to positively impacting the well-being of local communities. Their top-rated, multi-specialty clinicians deliver comprehensive, evidence-based care, providing positive outcomes for patients of all ages. In addition to therapy, psychiatry, and IOP, they are at the forefront of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an innovative treatment for depression and more. Founded in 2016, Family Care Center is one of the fastest-growing mental health care providers in the U.S., providing patient care, conducting research, and offering continuing medical education in its field. With nearly 50 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas, they continue to expand nationally in collaboration with Revelstoke Capital Partners.

SOURCE Family Care Center